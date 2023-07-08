Exclusive Collection’s Pennyhill Park Launches Four New Private Spa Cabanas This Summer

Located amongst 120 acres of Surrey woodland is Pennyhill Park, a luxurious spa and hotel retreat which has just launched four new private spa cabanas for guests to spend the day relaxing in the comfort of their own personal haven. Designed like a luxury hotel room brought out into the great outdoors, including their very own copper bathtub, guests can enjoy a luxurious and private setting, whilst soaking up the sun and enjoying all the spa facilities. The cabanas give guests the opportunity to indulge in the best, feel at their best, and relax in style.

The Spa at Pennyhill Park’s award-winning relaxation facilities, which already boast a state-of-the-art fitness suite and a variety of thermal and sensory spa experiences, are expanding this summer with the addition of their new and unique spa cabanas. Named after different herbs: Bergamot, Lemon Thyme, Peppermint, and Sorrel, the corresponding namesake herb will be planted around each respective cabana for use when making signature infused water, tisanes, and cocktails for guests. A tablet is provided so guests can order food and drinks to be delivered directly to them.

Three tailored packages are available to book with the cabanas. The two Cabana Spa Day packages include full day access to the spa for two guests, £40 allowance for food and drink in Themis restaurant or The Pool View Bar per person, a 60 minute treatment each using Comfort Zone products, and a Comfort Zone gift.

The Cabana Spa Break includes full access to the spa for two guests an overnight stay, and provides guests the opportunity to wake up fresh in a room of their choice and enjoy a hearty breakfast at the hyper-local Hillfield Restaurant before retreating to their private spa cabana for a day of pure tranquillity.

Encouraging total privacy and a chance for guests to escape reality, each cabana is equipped with a copper bathtub with spa jets, two spa loungers with a table, an upholstered bench, a coffee machine, a fridge with stocked soft drinks, and lockable storage for personal belongings. Spa cabanas are available to book for hotel residents, guests on spa day packages, and those who hold membership at the spa.

Cabana Spa Breaks at Pennyhill Park start from £720 in a Cosy Room based on two people sharing, on a B&B basis. For more information, please visit www.exclusive.co.uk/the-spa-at-pennyhill-park/spa-breaks/