New Water Attractions In Dubai Break World Records And Bring In New Wave Of Tourism

There are two new water attractions in Dubai decorating the already flourishing tourism scene in the region. This time, Dubai has outdone itself with the world’s highest infinity pool and the world’s deepest swimming pool.

The Guinness World Records verified the Deep Dive Dubai as the world’s deepest swimming pool and holds 14 million liters of water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized pools. The outdoor infinity pool which is on top of the luxury five-star Address Beach Resort in Jumeirah Beach Residence, is the highest in the world. The Guinness World Records also confirmed it as the highest infinity pool in the world.

The infinity pool (which opened last year) has been deemed an Instagrammers dream. Many travellers already have a fee reasons to visit Dubai, these two water attractions in Dubai offer something more.

The Deep Dive Dubai pool is the only facility in the world where you can dive to depths of 60 meters, which is 15 meters deeper than any other space and four times bigger.

Travelers can find the pool located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba neighborhood. Travelers hoping to experience it for themselves will have to book in advance. The pool is open for those 10 years and upwards for scuba diving.

Designers built the pool to resemble a forgotten underwater city. “By design, Deep Dive Dubai offers something truly unique for everyone, and our team is committed to ensuring a memorable experience,” said facility Director Jarrod Jablonski at the launch last year, himself a world record-holding cave diver.

Atop one of Dubai’s most glamorous hotels, the infinity pool is an exciting addition to the popular tourist destination. The wet surface area on the rooftop gives the appearance of a massive lake in the sky, while the space is also home to ZETA Seventy Seven, a chic Asian restaurant with a menu bursting with seafood dishes.

Based on the 77th floor, the pool lives up to the five-star standard at Address Beach Resort in Jumeirah Beach Residence. It is a luxurious way to enjoy Dubai’s skyline and the panoramic views of the city are beyond breathtaking.

True to its luxury roots, the space is an adults-only spot and open for those 21 years upwards. The infinity pool opened in 2021 and has encouraged many new waves of tourism since.