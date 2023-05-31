PIF’s Cruise Saudi wants to hire 50,000 people

State-owned company Cruise Saudi has announced accelerated growth plans, helping create 50,000 jobs within the next 12 years. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) launched Cruise Saudi just two years ago, already becoming a major contributor to the Kingdom’s tourism transformation plans.

During a job fair in Saudi earlier this month, the company shared its employment targets and achievements.

Cruise Saudi has outperformed the female employment goals outlined in Vision 2030, with its participation in the workforce now reaching 32 per cent, ahead of the 2030 target of 30 percent.

By 2035, the company will have created 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Cruise Saudi chief human capital officer Ayman AlGhamdi said: “As we are developing a new industry that supports the Saudi Tourism sector, we believe in investing in the local community and its cadres. With a Saudisation rate of 71 percent, we are proud of our local talents who have proven their capabilities, qualifications and fast development in a wide range of cruise related fields.”

Cruise Saudi aligning with tourism goals

The tourism sector will create one of every three jobs in Saudi in the next decade, as it switches its focus to the growth of non-oil sectors. The country also aims to welcome 100 million visitors by 2030.

Deputy minister of tourism human capabilities development Mohamed Bushnaq said: “This forum comes at a pivotal moment, as Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is undergoing substantial development. Having transformed into a regulated industry backed by regulations, systems, projects, and programs, it is striving to become one of the most important pillars of Saudi Vision 2030. The ultimate aim is to contribute to the diversification and prosperity of the national economy.

“We are here today, steadfastly continuing our journey to provide more opportunities for this generous nation by launching the first tourism employment forum both in-person and through a dedicated virtual platform, which aims to meet the increasing demand within the tourism sector. One of the most important targets of the tourism sector in Saudi is to create an additional one million jobs in the sector by 2030, and we are, thankfully, confident in achieving this target by working hand in hand with our partners in the private and public sectors.”

Cruise Saudi plans

In April of this year, the company announced it is partnering with ultra-luxury hotel brand Aman on the Aman at Sea superyacht.

The company will collaborate with Aman to launch ‘Aman at Sea’, the 183-metre superyacht that features 47 suites, including amenities such as an Aman-style spa with a Japanese garden, and restaurants. The yacht will also have an onboard beach club. Aman at Sea will be ready for cruising by 2027.

The vessel, which was unveiled by Cruise Saudi’s MD Fawaz Farooqui at the Seatrade Cruise Global event in Florida, will have a 2:1 crew ratio to guests, prioritising the guest space ratio while creating the biggest suites in the industry.

Design of Aman at Sea

Designed in partnership with Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, one of the world’s finest yacht design firms, the vessel will see Aman’s eastern heritage and design philosophy integrated seamlessly with the architectural vision to create the brand’s expression of a superyacht experience in a timeless yet contemporary vessel, which has a harmonious balance between the exterior and interior spaces.

In addition to the suites, the vessel will be home to an array of dining options, including an informal all-day restaurant, plus international dining options and a relaxed club and lounge, a serene and spacious Aman Spa, complete with a Japanese garden, two helipads, plus the expansive Beach Club, which will offer guests direct access to the water at the stern of the yacht.

“Aman is a truly unique brand. Its authentic intent is to provide a level of service — which is a home away from home — that is peerless in every way,” Fawaz said.

Fawaz also added that Saudi Arabia is a premium destination due to its “warm hospitality, authenticity, culture, and nature.”

Source: Hotelier Middle East