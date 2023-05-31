MANDARIN ORIENTAL, ATHENS: A NEW LANDMARK ON THE ATHENIAN COASTLINE

Mandarin Oriental is pleased to announce the development of a new hotel and accompanying residences in Athens. Mandarin Oriental, Athens will be located on the shoreline of the city and just a 15-minute drive from the centre.

It will be developed by BELT Riviera S.A., a company established by TEMES S.A. and HELLINIKON S.Μ.S.A. (a 100% subsidiary of Lamda Development). The hotel and residences are set to open in the summer of 2027, within The Ellinikon. This is one of the largest sustainably built urban regeneration projects in Europe, and Mandarin Oriental, Athens will be at its centre. The ca €8 billion redevelopment will bring new life to this area of the city.

The hotel will comprise 123 rooms and suites, as well as 17 branded Residences, including waterfront villas and apartments. A range of dining options will be offered in several food and beverage outlets, making it a destination for locals and visitors alike. Indoor and outdoor

event space will provide a chic backdrop for meetings and social gatherings.

A comprehensive Spa at Mandarin Oriental will offer the Group’s signature wellness therapies and beauty treatments, with a focus on locally inspired programmes.

The hotel will feature fresh high-end contemporary design and unobstructed views of the Aegean Sea. This premium position at the heart of the Athenian riviera will make Mandarin Oriental, Athens a truly unique destination for all guests.

James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, said: “We are delighted to be working with TEMES SA and Lamda Development SA on this project. I am confident, that with this location and our legendary service, Mandarin Oriental, Athens will be the leading luxury hospitality hub for both travellers and Athenian residents.”

Odisseas Athanasiou, CEO of Lamda Development, stated: “This new high-standard hotel complex will become another beautiful landmark and serve as an additional international point of reference for this emblematic investment of The Ellinikon.”

Achilles V. Constantakopoulos, Chairman of TEMES, noted: “We are thrilled with the progress of our strategic partnership with Lamda Development, and very proud to welcome together this exceptional brand to the Athenian Riviera.”

Mandarin Oriental, Athens will be the second Mandarin Oriental property to launch in Greece, following the partnership with TEMES SA for the development of Mandarin Oriental, Costa Navarino which opens this summer, showcasing the global luxury brand’s trust in Greece as a continuously growing high-end destination.