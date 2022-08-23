Pegasus Airlines appoints Ahmet Bağdat as Director of Marketing and E-commerce

Ahmet Bağdat, who’s been serving as Group Head of Digital Channel Management and Growth Marketing at Pegasus Airlines since 2017, has been appointed as Director of Marketing and E-commerce.

Ahmet Bağdat, who’s been serving as Group Head of Digital Channel Management and Growth Marketing at Pegasus Airlines since 2017, has been appointed Director of Marketing and E-commerce. Mr. Bağdat will be responsible for Pegasus Airlines’ brand management, e-commerce and digital channel management, data analytics, ancillary product development and management, loyalty management, guest experience functions, and leading the development and execution of the marketing strategy.

Ahmet Bağdat graduated from Boğaziçi University, Industrial Engineering and received his MBA from UCLA (University of California - Los Angeles) Anderson School of Management in 2011. He started his career as an MT at Demirbank/HSBC Bank in 2000. He then held positions as Management Information Systems Specialist at Alarko Tourism Group, Marketing Specialist at Turkish Airlines and Assistant Manager, Business Solutions at HSBC Bank. In 2006, he moved to Turkcell, first as Product Marketing Manager, Value Added Services then as Head of Offer and Solution Development. Between 2015-2017, he worked as Mobile Voice and Data Marketing Manager at Türk Telekom. In 2017, Ahmet Bağdat joined Pegasus Airlines as Head of Product Marketing and Ancillary Services and has been Group Head of Digital Channel Management and Growth Marketing for the last one and a half years.