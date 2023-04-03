Pattaya to host ‘Rolling Loud’ hip-hop music festival for Songkran

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to announce that the leading international hip-hop music festival ‘Rolling Loud’ will stage its first-ever concert in Asia in Pattaya at Legend Siam from 13-15 April, 2023.

With the TAT as a supporter, the three-day ‘Rolling Loud Thailand 2023’ will be headlined by Travis Scott, Cardi B, and Chris Brown, and feature other big names like Rick Ross, Waka Flocka Flame, and Soulja Boy, along with an impressive lineup of rap stars from Thailand, Asia and other countries. This includes Jay Park, Jessi and Teriyaki Boyz, BIBI, Central Cee, Destroy Lonely, and Bktherula.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, TAT Deputy Governor for Domestic Market, said “We are truly honoured that Rolling Loud has chosen Pattaya in Thailand as the destination for its first-ever show in Asia. It reflects the kingdom’s status as a preferred holiday and event destination, and promises to be a fantastic music festival that will add yet another element to the Thai New Year celebrations in Pattaya.”

The Rolling Loud Thailand 2023 festival is one of the major events TAT is organising across Thailand for Thais and foreign tourists to celebrate Songkran. It is in line with the strategy to promote the kingdom’s 5F soft-power foundations – Food, Film, Festival, Fight and Fashion – and experience-based tourism under the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign.

Rolling Loud Thailand 2023 will take place over a 100,000 square metre area at Legend Siam, with over 70 hip-hop artists performing on two stages. There will also be food and activity zones.

Tickets can be purchased at www.rollingloud.com, www.thaiticketmajor.com, and https://www.ticketmelon.com/event/rlthailand2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival stages shows in cities in America and in destinations around the world, with the 2023 international schedule including Canada, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Germany, in addition to Thailand.