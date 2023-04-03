MASSERIA TORRE MAIZZA, PUGLIA REOPENS FOR ITS FIFTH SEASON ON APRIL 6TH

Masseria Torre Maizza, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Puglia, reopens for its 5th season on April 6th with a calendar of spring activities to welcome in the season:

Apulian Cheese Making

Join a master cheesemaker at the Boungainvillea bar to see the production of the creamy Apulian burrata and learn how to make mozzarella.

Pasticciotto Pastry Masterclass

A shortcrust pastry from Puglia, take a pasticciotto masterclass and learn about the passion, perfectionism and traditional techniques to make the tastiest pastry filled with custard.

Wine Tasting

Discover the wines of the region with the sommelier at Bougainvillea bar. Taste a selection of local labels and learn about the characteristics of regional wines, among the most interesting in Italy.

Easter Bike Ride

Puglia is an ideal place to explore on a bike and enjoy the surrounding nature of the landscape. Take an electric bike and venture through the narrow streets that lead to Savelletri, a route suitable for cyclists of all ages and levels.

Decorate Easter Eggs

Decorate the traditional chocolate Easter eggs with Chef Nocola Lenoci. For fun, there will be a competition to award the best decorated Easter egg with a special surprise.

Easter Lunch

Enjoy a special Easter lunch menu in Carosello, the elegant restaurant set in the Masseria with high whitewashed ceilings, rustic wooden benches and beautiful garden views.

Easter Buffet and Egg Hunt

Enjoy a buffet-style Easter lunch at Carosello restaurant. Dishes linked to Easter traditions of the region will make for a memorable time with family members. After lunch, guests can embark on an Easter egg hunt with baskets in tow in the gardens of the Masseria.