PATA Annual Summit and Adventure Mart 2023 to be held in Pokhara, Nepal from May 29 – June 1

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is set to organise the PATA Annual Summit and Adventure Mart 2023 in Pokhara, Nepal from May 29 – June 1. The event will be hosted by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB).

The announcement was made by NTB CEO Dr Dhananjay Regmi at the PATA Networking Lunch on March 8 at ITB Berlin. The event is comprised of conference presentations, workshops, and a B2B mart, as well as the PATA Executive Board and Board meetings and Annual General Meeting on May 29.

“Our members and industry colleagues in Nepal have always been a staunch supporter of the Association, and therefore we are excited to be organising this year’s PATA Annual Summit and Adventure Mart in country with such beautiful landscapes and rich culture and heritage,” said PATA Chair Peter Semone. “On behalf of PATA, I would like to thank the Nepal Tourism Board for hosting the PATA Annual Summit. Furthermore, to provide more networking opportunities for our members and industry colleagues, this year we will also be adding a travel mart component to the event, so I take this opportunity to invite all PATA members and non-members to join us for what is certain to be an extraordinary event.”

“The Government of Nepal, Nepal Tourism Board and the entire tourism fraternity is proud to be hosting the PATA Annual Summit and Adventure Mart 2023 in Nepal. This is the 3rd time Nepal will be hosting the Adventure Mart and 1st PATA Annual Summit. We all are indeed excited for this opportunity. The tourist numbers are gradually coming steady to Nepal post Covid. We are expecting to reach the pre-covid numbers by end of 2023,” said NTB CEO Dr. Dhananjay Regmi.

“The events will be held in Pokhara the tourism capital of Nepal. This will be an opportunity for us to showcase a different destination to the delegates with a taste of pure Nepalese Hospitality. We will be working on the theme “Sustainability through Community Based Tourism” in this event. With the new International Airport being operated from Pokhara starting January 2023, the majestic Pokhara is all set to welcome all of you with open arms.”

Pokhara’s tranquil beauty has been the subject of inspiration for many travel writers. Its pristine air, spectacular backdrop of snowy peaks, blue lakes and surrounding greenery make it ‘the jewel in the Himalaya’, a place of remarkable natural disposition. With the magnificent Annapurna range forming the backdrop and the serenity of the Cluster of 9 Lakes with three major ones - Phewa, Rupa and Begnas – Pokhara is a great destination for a weekend getaway as well as a long relaxing holiday. Pokhara Valley, gateway to the Annapurna region where many a trekker finds his Shangri-la, sits high on the list of ‘must visit’ places in Nepal.

Pokhara once lay on the important trade route between India and Tibet. To this day, mule trains set up camps on the city outskirts, bringing goods from remote Himalayan regions including Mustang. Gurungs and Magars, who have earned world-wide fame as fierce Gurkha warriors, are predominant here. Thakalis, indigenous of the Thak Khola region of Mustang, are known for their entrepreneurship and run tea houses along the trek routes in the Annapurna region. The Pokhara is best known for the stunning view of the Annapurna range. It is perhaps one of the few places on earth from where mountains above 6,000 m can be seen unobstructed from an altitude of 800 m within the distance of 28 km.

For more information, please visit www.pata.org/pata-annual-summit-and-adventure-mart-2023 or email [email protected]