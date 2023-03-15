Hilton Set for Greatest Year of Growth in France

With a record year of openings in France ahead, Hilton continues its rapid multi‑brand, multi‑destination expansion across the country with a number of strong French owners

Hilton predicts 2023 will be its strongest year of growth in France, with seven planned hotel openings, the highest single-year increase to its French portfolio. As well as continued expansion in Paris, Hilton is focusing on major resort destinations and provincial towns and cities, working with several local owners in France on a development pipeline that will more than double the hotel group’s presence nationwide.

Simon Vincent, executive vice president and president, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “We’re experiencing record growth in France, with 2023 set to be a historic high for hotel openings. As a key market for Hilton, we’re focusing on developing hotels in regional French towns and cities, the south coast and continued expansion in Paris. We continue to leverage our award-winning brands to grow market share and capture increased travel demand, particularly as France gets ready to host major global sporting events including the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games and Rugby World Cup.”

Hilton’s French Development Plans

In France, Hilton’s development plans will see 24 properties added to the current trading portfolio of 23 hotels in coming years. Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Curio Collection by Hilton make up more than a quarter of upcoming hotels in Europe, ranging from island resorts to unique city hotels and historic buildings. In France, following recent openings in Hyères and Paris, Hilton is opening hotels under its collection brands in Bordeaux and Dijon, bringing Hilton brands to more regional cities across the country.

In addition to collection brand openings, Hilton’s focused service brand Hampton by Hilton is experiencing strong growth. In both France and wider Europe, Hampton by Hilton has a higher number of pipeline hotels than any other Hilton brand, with recent European openings including Hampton by Hilton Tours Centre, Hampton by Hilton Barcelona Fira Gran Via and Hampton by Hilton Dublin City Centre.

In recent years, Hilton has also introduced new brands to the French hotel market, with the openings of Canopy by Hilton Paris Trocadero and Hotel Camille Paris Gare de Lyon, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in 2021, as well as DoubleTree by Hilton Lyon Eurexpo last year.

Canopy by Hilton Cannes – opening this summer, Canopy by Hilton Cannes will be Hilton’s first property in the popular resort town, boasting views of the Old Port from the hotel’s enviable roof terrace and an interior design led by acclaimed designer Ramy Fischler. Following a franchise agreement with SDPNE.

Sainte-Anne Hotel Dijon, Curio Collection by Hilton – Hilton’s debut in the Burgundy region of France, opening this summer, Sainte-Anne Hotel Dijon will be set in the International City of Gastronomy and Wine. Located on the site of a former 17th-century hospice, the hotel will offer outdoor terraces, a swimming pool, fitness centre, and Nhoraé spa, as well as a fine-dining French restaurant. Following a franchise agreement with Naos Hotel Group.

Marty Hotel Bordeaux, Tapestry Collection by Hilton – a stylish, lively and arty hotel opening this Spring, Marty Hotel Bordeaux will be located in the heart of the city and will implement a range of sustainability initiatives, from the use of as many locally sourced ingredients as possible to the careful management of water consumption. Following a franchise agreement with Vicartem / ExtendAm.

Hilton Garden Inn Paris La Villette – opening this spring, this hotel will be Hilton Garden Inn’s fourth Parisian hotel and the first in central Paris, located close to the City of Science and Industry, Zenith Paris, the Grande Halle de la Villette and Paris Philharmonic. Following a franchise agreement with Naos Hotel Group.