PARKROYAL LANGKAWI RESORT TO BRUSH THE SHORES OF LANGKAWI

PARKROYAL Langkawi Resort, a property under Pan Pacific Hotels Group, will be opening its set to welcome guests on 15 February 2023. The idyllic seaside haven is a 301-room beachfront resort strategically located along the pristine Pantai Tengah.

Poised to be a leading resort of choice in The Isle of Legends, PARKROYAL Langkawi offers a collection of six types of rooms, eight types of suites, and seven spacious and exclusive villas with unique facilities and amenities. Guests will be met with first class hospitality experience at CASSIA, an all-day dining venue that showcases culinary theatrical local and international cuisines. The scenic island rich with a mysterious charm is also conveniently positioned within proximity of local attractions such as Underwater World, Langkawi Sky Bridge, Langkawi Wildlife Park & Bird Paradise, and many more.

LANCAVA best meets the needs of guests who prefer to unwind over a delicious meal with an extraordinary view. The vibrant, modern restaurant and wine bar specialises in oceanic, coastal food with Southeast Asian influences, which embraces the farm-to-table philosophy by having an onsite garden to grow fresh herbs and aromatics.

Guests who prefer a laid-back tropical atmosphere, can head over to the Ocean View Lounge, which has sweeping ocean views. The popular beach lounge offers daily happy hours, themed events like Fiery Friday and Sunday Funday, as well as a variety of activities at the beach and pool, such as DJ and live band entertainment.

For those craving to rejuvenate their senses, there is SUASANA Spa which serves as a sanctuary to the body, mind, and spirit. Guests can pamper themselves with traditional Malaysian inspired relaxation rituals that include a specially curated range of bespoke and holistic therapies, such as - body massages, calming facials, renewing body scrubs, heavenly spa treatments, alongside a range of beauty treatments.

Only a short drive from the Langkawi International Airport, PARKROYAL Langkawi Resort is a perfect seaside hotspot for all occasions be it - a luxurious seaside escape, a romantic getaway, an amplification of work and play, or even a casual family getaway. The resort also has eight versatile venues set aside for MICE events and functions.

From now until 28 February 2023, PARKROYAL Langkawi Resort is having their pre-opening offer for all guests who wish to experience waking up to the breathtaking view of Pantai Tengah. Guests who book within the promotional period will be entitled to:

15% off Best Available Rate (BAR)

Daily buffet breakfast for 2 adults

Complimentary signature mocktail or cocktail for 2 persons from specially curated beverage menu at Ocean View Lounge

20% discount on any a-la-carte treatment at SUASANA Spa, and

Complimentary access to Jungle Camp Kids Club.

Pan Pacific DISCOVERY members also get additional 10% off BAR, guaranteed late check out at 3pm, complimentary welcome gifts, and many more.

For more information and reservation, guests are welcome to visit PARKROYAL Langkawi Resort at panpacific.com/en/hotels-and-resorts/pr-langkawi