Palm Jumeirah hospitality staff received Covid-19 vaccination

More than 10,000 staff members from 20 hotels located on Palm Jumeirah received their first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccine at their respective workplaces last month.

That is according to a new release from the Dubai Media Office (DMO).

The vaccination drive was initiated by the Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and hospitality stakeholders.

It is designed to combat Covid-19 and enhance the position of the emirate as tourism reopens around the world.

Since the city reopened its doors to domestic tourists in May and to international tourists in July, hotels have been following stringent health and safety guidelines, while also offering a hospitality experience to guests.

The iconic Palm Jumeirah is home to a range of globally renowned, luxury resort brands and now more than 10,000 staff from these leading hotels have been inoculated.

The vaccination campaign for hotel employees at Palm Jumeirah is a pilot programme initiated by Dubai Tourism for the hospitality sector to highlight the high level of safety preparedness in Dubai and the city’s commitment to ensuring that the health and safety of its residents and visitors remains its utmost priority.