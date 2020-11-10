Palm Fountain to celebrate Diwali this year

The Palm Fountain will welcome Diwali this coming week, with the record-breaking attraction set to put on a one-off performance to celebrate the festival.

In addition to the dancing fountain, an amazing firework show is set to light up the skies of Dubai on November 13th.

The impressive fountains shoot up to 105 metres high and are choreographed along with over 3,000 LED lights.

There are two giant floating platforms that cover almost 14,000 square feet.

For the occasion of Diwali, the performance has been choreographed to dance to classic and contemporary Bollywood tunes and Hindi pop songs.

The fountain show will take place at 21:00.

Following the show, a firework display will take place which will illuminate the night sky.

Diwali is a four to five-day-long festival which is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists every autumn.

It is also known as the festival of lights and coincides with the Hindu New Year.