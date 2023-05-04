OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels is Green Seal Certified

Premier beach resort brand OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels has successfully achieved Green Seal certification for key properties in Fiji and Hawaii.

OUTRIGGER is first in the State of Hawaii to earn the prestigious Green Seal designation as well as the first hospitality brand to achieve certification outside of the United States.

Green Seal is a global non-profit whose certification mark is a universal symbol that a product, cleaning service or facility meets the highest benchmark of health and environmental leadership. OUTRIGGER’s owned/managed properties that are now Green Seal certified include:

OUTRIGGER Reef Waikiki Beach Resort

OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beach Resort

OUTRIGGER Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel

OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger

Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach Walk

OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa

OUTRIGGER Fiji Beach Resort

Castaway Island, Fiji Resort

The certified OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels demonstrated that they:

Conserve energy with 100% energy-efficient lighting in all guestrooms and public areas and energy-efficient appliances and windows.

Conserve water through water-efficient landscaping, grounds-keeping measures and water-saving fixtures in guestrooms and public areas.

Reduce waste by minimising use of disposable food service items and seeking out reusable packaging and shipping pallets.

Protect human health and the environment by using housekeeping products that are free of toxic chemicals and low VOC (volatile organic compounds).

Are committed to stewardship by having an environmental mission and purchasing policy.

Green Seal certification is unique in its focus, not just on environmental protection, but also on health and indoor air quality. Achieving certification validated that OUTRIGGER properties create a wellness environment where guests and hosts can stay safe from allergy and asthma triggers and reduce their exposure to toxic chemicals.

Also this Earth Day, 22 April, Green Seal released its 2023 Impact Report, which included a spotlight on OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels’ commitment to culture and conservation.

“It’s clear that Green Seal offers a powerful model for collective impact, and even more clear that we have an obligation to apply it in bold new ways,” said Doug Gatlin, CEO of Green Seal. “Green Seal is meeting the moment with ambitious initiatives to address some of the most intractable health and environmental problems of our time.”

“OUTRIGGER is proud to be the first in the State of Hawaii to earn the prestigious Green Seal sustainability certification for its properties, and the first hospitality brand to pursue the certification outside of the United States in Fiji and Mauritius,” said Monica Salter VP, Global Communications & Social Responsibility at OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels. “The Green Seal designation is part of OUTRIGGER’s larger ESG plan and further solidifies our allegiance to meeting the highest standards of protecting the health and environment for its guests and hosts.”

OUTRIGGER is a pioneer for the environment. In 2014; it was the first Hawaii hospitality company to champion reef-safe sunscreen for its guests as a hands-on way to help our oceans thrive and to date, has preserved, protected and planted more than 100 football fields of coral reef fronting its global resorts through its conservation initiative OUTRIGGER Zone (OZONE).

In the last six months, OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels was a founding member for the launch of American Hotel & Lodging Association’s Responsible Stay and Global Hotel Alliance’s new Green Collection. The company introduced the OUTRIGGERCARES Volunteer Programme to foster meaningful and purposeful community engagement opportunities for its hosts.



Celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year, OUTRIGGER is implementing science-based criteria that raise the bar on sustainability; it is committed to growing the barefoot-luxury brand and investing in its people and the planet along the way.