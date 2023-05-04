FOR ABU DHABI, ‘ONE SUMMER ISN’T ENOUGH’

The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announced ‘One Summer Isn’t Enough’, a campaign that shows the wide range of experiences available throughout the season as part of Abu Dhabi’s plan to attract 24 million visitors by 2023

Launched during the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market, DCT Abu Dhabi also unveiled three new promotions to inspire, excite and restore this summer.

The all-inclusive Abu Dhabi Summer Pass provides access to explore over 30 attractions, 600 restaurants, and a variety of retail outlets. Visitors will also benefit from the ‘Stay More, Pay Less’ promotion at participating hotels, offering an extra night of fun for every three hotel nights booked.

There are more benefits for families. ‘Kids Go Free’ with a complimentary hotel stay and meals for one child with every paying adult. That’s not all – kids also get complimentary entry to their choice of Yas Island’s thrilling theme parks.

There’s always more to do in Abu Dhabi, with a mix of fun attractions and exciting events available all summer, including SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, opening soon on 23 May. The all-new experience opens features interactive family fun and eight themed realms to uncover.

All summer long, visitors can enjoy seamless connectivity via the Experience Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus – complimentary for everyone. Just hop on and off at indoor theme parks, inspiring cultural venues, and other unique attractions, at your own pace.

Abu Dhabi was the proud winner of World’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination 2022, Middle East’s Leading Business Travel Destination 2022, Middle East’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination 2022 and Middle East’s Leading Wedding Destination 2022 at last year’s World Travel Awards.