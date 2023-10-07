Orient Express Celebrates its 140th Anniversary, embarking on ‘Beyond A World of Dreams’

In a tribute to the past, celebration of the present and looking toward the future, Orient Express proudly marked its 140th anniversary on October 4th, 2023.

Commemorating the very moment when Georges Nagelmackers’ Orient Express embarked on its inaugural journey from Paris to Constantinople in 1883, Orient Express is not merely celebrating a legacy, it embraces its rebirth. The Orient Express legend lives on today through a collection of travel experiences including the highly anticipated launches of its legendary trains, a collection of luxury hotels, and Orient Express Silenseas – the world’s largest sailing ship.

As part of the celebration, Orient Express is proud to unveil a captivating film that transcends the boundaries of time and space. The film serves as a tapestry inviting viewers to step into the Golden Age of Travel, capturing the essence of a bygone era and linking to the promise of a tomorrow filled with infinite possibilities – a glimpse into the future, which continues to be as ephemeral as a dream yet as eternal as the earth beneath our feet. Through this captivating visual odyssey, Orient Express invites viewers to embark on a journey that eclipses the ordinary, auspicious experiences to come that are beyond the realm of dreams.

“Our 140th anniversary is not just a milestone; it is a testament to the enduring spirit of adventure and enchantment that has defined Orient Express for over a century. As we celebrate this remarkable journey, we invite the world to join us in embracing a future, Beyond A World of Dreams, where every moment is a celebration of life, travel, and the unending pursuit of the extraordinary,” says Omer Acar, CEO Raffles & Orient Express.

Join Orient Express in celebrating 140 years of unmatched elegance, sophistication, and a legacy that has stood the test of time.