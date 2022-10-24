Opening of the 55th Annual General Meeting of the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization

The 55th Annual General Meeting of the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO) starts today and will be held until 26 October 2022 at the “Conrad Etihad Towers”, under the Patronage of His Excellency Mr. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of Etihad Aviation Group and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, and by kind invitation of Etihad Aviation Group, with the participation of more than 300 Arab and global aviation experts gathering Chief Executive Officers of AACO member airlines, partner airlines and industry partners from aircraft and engine manufacturers, global distribution systems, information technology partners, and others. The Director General for Mobility and Transport/European Commission, the Director General of EUROCONTROL and the Deputy Director General of IATA are also attending the AGM.

The AGM’s opening ceremony will take place tonight at “Louvre Abu Dhabi”. The Patron of the AGM will be addressing the delegates tonight, followed by an address by AACO Secretary General, Mr. Abdul Wahab Teffaha.

The AGM working sessions will be held tomorrow on 25 October at “Conrad Etihad Towers” at “level P4 – Ballroom”. The sessions will feature AACO Secretary General’s report on the “State of the Industry.

The report will be followed by two discussion panels gathering Chief Executive Officers and Directors General. The first panel about digital transformation will be moderated by Mr. Muhammad Albakri, IATA SVP – DG-Strategic Leadership Team. The panelists will be:

Mrs. Irra Ariella Khi – Chief Executive Officer of Zamna.

Mr. Juan Pablo Lafosse – Chief Executive Officer at Travelx.

The second panel about strategic issues in the aviation industry will be moderated by Mr. Eamonn Brennan, Director General of Eurocontrol. The panelists will be:

Mr. Henrik Hololei, Director-General for Mobility and Transport in the European Commission

Mr. Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO, flydubai

Mr. Maen Razouqi, CEO, Kuwait Airways

Ms. Güliz Öztürk, CEO, Pegasus Airlines

After the discussion panels, a closed session for AACO members will be held to discuss and decide on administrative, financial, and strategic issues related to AACO’s work.

The AGM will conclude on the same day with a press conference to be held at “level P4 – Meeting Rooms 1&2” at “Conrad Etihad Towers"at 5:00pm.