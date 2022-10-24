The Ritz-Carlton, Amman named the Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel & Spa

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is proud to announce that it has been named the Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel & Spa 2022 at this year’s prestigious World Travel Awards—an annual event attended by tourism and hospitality sector leaders and decision-makers from across the globe. In addition to receiving this high-profile award, the hotel was also honored to host this year’s event—a first for Jordan.

The award for the Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel & Spa 2022 was presented to the general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Tareq Derbas, during an exquisite gala ceremony, in recognition of the establishment’s overall excellence and unmatched hospitality services for leisure and business segments alike. The WTA’s prestigious accolades are carefully chosen by a mix of travelers and hospitality-sector professionals, and cover a diverse range of categories.

Derbas was also presented with the award for Middle East’s Leading Hotelier, in recognition of his industry leadership and astute management of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman.

Commenting on the occasion, Derbas said, “We are honored to be recognized as the Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel & Spa 2022 at this year’s World Travel Awards—and we are equally proud to have hosted such an illustrious event at our hotel. Achieving this kind of esteemed recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, which is embodied by every member of our team in everything we do. I would like to thank all of our incredible staff members at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman for their extraordinary commitment to excellence.”

Graham Cooke, WTA’s founder, said: “We would like to congratulate the Ritz-Carlton, Amman winning the World Travel Awards 2022 award. We would also like to thank them for hosting the Middle East Gala Ceremony 2022, which marks our first ceremony in Jordan.

The World Travel Awards (WTA) were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Source: Zawya