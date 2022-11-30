Onguma Camp Kala Rises from the Ashes

On 1st November 2022, Onguma Camp Kala in northern Namibia rose from the ashes of its predecessor to welcome its first guests – built on the same footprint of Onguma Tree Top Camp which burned down in 2020 during the lockdown.

When it was redesigned, Onguma’s team decided to raise the benchmark and elevate the experience to a whole new level. The result is a new, ultra-exclusive safari camp – beautifully situated within the Onguma Nature Reserve, a 34,000-hectare wilderness on the eastern fringe of the iconic, wildlife-rich Etosha National Park.

Camp Kala accommodates just eight guests in four spacious suites raised off the ground on stilts for an eagle-eye view over a beautiful waterhole where wildlife gathers around the natural spring – including elephants, rhino, lion, leopard, giraffe and various antelope.

Each suite has its own deck with a choice of wood-fired hot tub or a cool plunge pool as well as a walkway to a private sala with day bed … perfectly placed for an armchair safari or a ‘sleep out’ under the stars. The central guest area has a lounge, bar, dining room, interactive ‘show’ kitchen, viewing deck with fire pit, gym, massage treatment room and ground level photographic hide.

Onguma Camp Kala’s design concept was inspired by the spires of the termite mounds so common to this part of Namibia as well as the textures and muted tones of ebony and ivory reflected in the salt pans and surrounding desert – ensuring an authentic sense of place. Camp Kala blends seamlessly into its landscape, has a light footprint on the earth – and centres around maximising the guests’ wildlife experience. The end result is testament to the creative talents and collaborative spirit of Nicholas Plewman Architects and Fox Browne Creative – whose portfolios include some of Africa’s most iconic, ecologically responsible lodges.

ACTIVITIES

Morning and Sundowner Guided Game Drives on Onguma Nature Reserve

Interpretive Bush Walks with specialist guides

Day drives into the adjoining Etosha National Park

Spend time at the popular Onkolo Photographic Hide – or relax at Camp Kala to enjoy all the waterhole action from the pool, viewing deck – or down below in the water-level hide.

Guests can fly-in directly to Onguma’s Private Airfield for maximum ‘wow’ factor and convenience. Namibia is popular for self-drives thanks to its excellent road network and Onguma is an easy, five-and-a-half-hour drive from Windhoek.

Although the lodge is ideal for exclusive use, the four suites can be booked individually. An introductory special of N$ 13,000-00 (about USD 875) per person sharing per night on an All-Inclusive basis will apply until 31 Dec 2022 and thereafter the rate will be N$23,000pp (around USD1,261). No under 12’s will be allowed unless the whole camp is booked for exclusive use and extra beds can be arranged.