Motto by Hilton marks a major milestone with its international debut in the Caribbean and Europe with the openings of Motto by Hilton Tulum and Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak

Motto by Hilton is an urban, lifestyle hotel brand that offers guests the flexibility to create their own experiences and live like a local in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations.

“This is an exciting chapter for Motto by Hilton as it expands globally, underscoring the strength of the brand and its appeal to today’s travelers,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “We look forward to offering even more reliable and friendly travel experiences in these prime locales, and delivering truly local stays through flexible and modern design, the best of the neighborhood food and beverage offerings, and a local vibe that reflects the destination of each hotel.”

Locations ideal for urban explorers

The international expansion of Motto by Hilton provides even more options for travelers looking to experience some of the world’s most dynamic destinations through their hotel stay.

Motto by Hilton Tulum opens to guests inside the Hunab mixed-used lifestyle center, the first mall in the Mexican resort town anticipated to soon become a focal point for locals and travelers in Quintana Roo. With this premier location, guests at this 115-room lifestyle hotel are surrounded by a jungle with ancient ruins and pristine beaches and are placed within steps of restaurants, retail shops and nightlife.

Meanwhile, Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak is located in an iconic preserved bank building that has undergone extensive refurbishment to create a welcoming and modern environment inspired by Rotterdam’s stunning architecture. The 108-room property is within walking distance of the Maritime Museum Rotterdam, Cube Houses and the striking Markthal, where visitors can shop, eat and drink at nearly 100 food stalls and restaurants.

Locally inspired, flexible design

Across the brand, Motto by Hilton offers travel-sized guest rooms with sleek, modern design that reflects the local destination. Each room is equipped with everything guests need for an enjoyable and restful night’s sleep, including top-notch mattresses, with sound-absorbing surroundings and smart technology for the ultimate in convenience.

Guests can fully customize each stay with flexible sleeping setups, including standard, Flex beds that stow into the wall, The Bunkie (bunk bed) and more. As the pioneer of Confirmed Connecting Rooms by Hilton technology, Motto by Hilton also simplifies coordinating travel for larger friend and family groups by offering a number of varying connecting room configurations to accommodate groups of all sizes. For instance, Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak offers guests the ability to connect up to nine rooms, while Motto by Hilton Tulum offers up to five rooms connecting.

Local design also comes to life across these international properties in distinct ways.

Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak’s design has retained features of its bank origins, including the original staircases and wooden paneling, ensuring guests feel the legacy of the building throughout their stay. Red, yellow and blue themes highlight the influence of iconic modernist art, which has long been synonymous with the city.

Meanwhile, Motto by Hilton Tulum features two rooftop infinity pools with private cabanas and jungle views that capture the essence of the Riviera Maya. It also boasts a fitness center with indoor and outdoor workout areas.

A gathering place in the neighborhood

A distinguishing feature of Motto by Hilton hotels is their versatile, open common space, Motto Commons. Serving as a neighborhood gathering space, Motto Commons provides a central place for guests and locals alike to grab a coffee, catch up on work or enjoy a cocktail before heading out to explore.

At Motto by Hilton Tulum, hotel team members known as Motto Hosts are available to specifically curate experiences for guests, such as a sunset rooftop dinner with a Mayan ceremony, a premium mezcal tasting at Ancestral, or a sustainable mobility E-scooter or E-bike for getting around town. Motto by Hilton Tulum also has partnered with the area’s two biggest beach clubs, Bagatelle and Vagalume, to provide guaranteed access and sunbed service for hotel guests.

At Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak, the glass ceiling of Motto Commons is a center point where work and play converge. Located in the heart of the hotel, light bites, drinks and freshly brewed teas and coffees are available at the bar or in the Commons. For guests keen to see all Rotterdam has to offer, Grab & Go options are available for the explorer on the move.

Thoughtfully curated menus

Diners will find thoughtfully curated food and drink selections at Motto by Hilton Tulum. Guests can start the day at Bistro Coba with a regionally inspired menu and fresh-pressed beverage offerings, sample mixology and snacks at the rooftop pool bar, enjoy a modern twist on comfort food at the rooftop restaurant bar, and relax downstairs at the casual Coba Bar.

With a continuously evolving menu, minimal waste, and the best selection of fresh fish available daily, Pesca at Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak constantly invents dishes to give guests a unique experience each time they dine at the restaurant.

Global growth of Motto by Hilton

Motto by Hilton Tulum and Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak join the brand’s open properties in the U.S., including Motto by Hilton New York City Chelsea, Motto by Hilton Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square and Motto by Hilton Washington DC City Center. Motto continues to expand its portfolio of curated hotels in prime urban destinations around the world with more than 20 properties in the pipeline, including Cusco, Peru, as well as São Paulo Ibirapuera and Recife in Brazil.