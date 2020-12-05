oneworld scoops top World Travel Awards title

oneworld has been named the World’s Leading Airline Alliance for the seventeenth consecutive year at the World Travel Awards.

The title was revealed at the World Travel Awards Grand Final, which was this year hosted at the Royal Opera House in Muscat, capital of the sultanate of Oman.

Earlier in the year, oneworld member American Airlines was awarded trophies for both United States’ Leading Airline to Central America and United States’ Leading Airline to the Caribbean.

At the same time, British Airways won World’s Leading Airline to Europe and World’s Leading Airline App.

Finally, SriLankan Airlines was named World’s Leading Airline to the Indian Ocean.

oneworld brings together 13 world-class airlines - American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, LATAM, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian, S7 Airlines and SriLankan Airlines and around 30 of their affiliates.

Royal Air Maroc is on track to join during 2020.

Fiji Airways is a oneworld connect partner. Collectively, these airlines serve 1,100 airports in 180 territories, with 14,000 daily departures.

