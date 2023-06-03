One Marriott Bonvoy Point = One Epic Experience

Marriott Bonvoy - Marriott International’s award-winning travel marketplace - is giving its members access to limited-edition epic experiences for a single loyalty point with new One Point Moment Drops. These incredible opportunities will be available through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the experiences platform where members can use points earned from travel and everyday activities to redeem either fixed-price or auction-style experiences.

Here’s a sneak peek of what’s dropping this year:

Sip Dos Hombres’ latest, unreleased mezcal alongside founders Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston

Hang with US Women’s Soccer Star Trinity Rodman

Sit (or cry, maybe?!) in the “Hot Ones” seat with host Sean Evans

Uncover a true-crime mystery with Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat of the hit podcast Crime Junkie

“It’s true. Now you can turn just a single point into an unforgettable memory, for the first time ever,” said Jackie McAllister, Vice President, Marriott Bonvoy Brand & Moments Marketing. “We are putting together the ultimate collection of experiences with these One Point Moment Drops and we can’t wait to give our members – whether they have one point or a million points – serious bragging rights.”

Each One Point Moment Drop experience will be revealed on @MarriottBonvoy’s Instagram and TikTok, as well as the Marriott Bonvoy Moments website, a few weeks before the Moment officially opens for redemption. Once the Moments drop, get ready to redeem, as they won’t last long. One Point Moments will be available to redeem immediately, but don’t worry, if you miss out on the One Point packages, a few live auction packages will also be available for members to bid on with their points.

Not a member? No problem. It’s easy to join and even easier to start earning points to get you closer to a life-changing moment:

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay one night at one of Marriott Bonvoy’s over 30 hotel brands.

Take one qualifying ride with Uber or place one qualifying order with Uber Eats.

Make one purchase with a Marriott Bonvoy credit card.

Dine out once at a restaurant participating in Eat Around Town.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments launched in 2018 and has since offered over 20,000 unrivaled experiences across culinary, arts & lifestyle, sports and entertainment to Marriott Bonvoy members. Beyond One Point Moment Drops, there’s always new packages to bid on or redeem. Think: going on a thrill ride in the Honda S2000 from “2 Fast 2 Furious” courtesy of the Petersen Automotive Museum in LA, or attending every regular season away game of your favorite NFL team, to name a few. To explore more Marriott Bonvoy Moments, please visit moments.marriottbonvoy.com. Join the conversation @MarriottBonvoy and #MarriottBonvoyMoments.