Oman Reveals Major Tourism Developments Across Hospitality, Air Travel, and Cruise Infrastructure

The Malkai Opening Autumn 2026: The Malkai is a new family-owned, experience-led hospitality concept immersing guests in the landscapes and heritage of Oman. Created by the family behind The Chedi Muscat, it realises a decade-long dream to share their homeland’s natural beauty with the world.

The journey spans three extraordinary sites: the coastal farmlands of Barkaa near Muscat, the majestic Al Hajar mountains, and the vast dunes of A’Sharqiya Sands. Guests travel between locations in a Land Rover Defender, accompanied by a personal Murshid for four- to ten-night journeys tailored to individual preferences. Highlights include access to a private island in the Al Dimaniyat archipelago, a protected marine reserve renowned for coral reefs, turtles, whale sharks and birdlife.

Sustainability is central, with biophilic design, local materials, carbon-conscious practices and community support. Led by Pankaj Khimji and his children, The Malkai embodies Oman’s spirit of karam – generosity.

For more information, visit www.themalkai.com.

TUI to open five hotels in Oman: Tour operator TUI has announced plans to open five hotels in Oman as part of its strategy to establish the country as a leading sun-and-beach destination. The development will include several new resorts, with a focus on delivering spacious, high-quality accommodation and resort amenities to attract European holidaymakers. Oman’s natural assets, including its coastline, mountains and desert landscapes, are expected to be a strong draw, especially for travellers looking for more unique beach holiday options. TUI will integrate local culture and sustainability into the hotel concepts, including sourcing locally where possible, employing Omani staff, and ensuring that environmental considerations are part of the design and operations. The investment reflects growing tourist demand for destinations that combine natural beauty, traditional culture and modern resort comforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oman’s Bold Cruise Expansion: At Seatrade Europe 2026, Oman launched bold new cruise tourism strategies aimed at transforming global itineraries by investing heavily in port infrastructure, luxury & expedition cruising, rich cultural shore excursions, and extended season operations to rival more established destinations, making Oman more appealing to cruise lines by ambitious routing innovations, diverse destination offerings, and upgraded connectivity. The Sea of Oman’s reliable weather, world-class amenities, and growing demand underline its emerging status as a year-round cruise hub, offering travel agents and tour operators unique partnership opportunities, product differentiation, and untapped revenue.

Oman Air boosted service:

Double-daily flights on the London Heathrow (LHR) – Muscat (MCT) will be relaunched in October, 2025, operated by Oman Air’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet. The second flights on the route will initially be added four days a week, to increase to 14 flights a week by the summer of 2026.

The new rotation will depart Muscat at 01:40 and arrive in London at 05:55, with the return leg leaving Heathrow at 08:25 and landing in Muscat at 19:35. The expanded schedule will initially operate on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The increase in frequency directly supports Oman’s commitment to supporting tourism by strengthen its presence on this key route.

For more information, please see: omanair.com

Visit WTM Stand: S11-210