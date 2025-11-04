Iceland Travel Unveils New Offerings to Enhance Year-Round Tourism and Guest Experience

Iceland Travel has developed new seasonal tours that position Iceland as a year-round destination with different adventures and excursions available throughout the changing months. The three-day Kerlingarfjöll Deluxe Winter Highland Adventure includes high-adrenaline winter activities in the breathtaking Kerlingarfjöll mountains, whilst the five-day Hidden Powers & Volcanic Views summer tour features volcano visits, glacier tours and a dip in the world famous Blue Lagoon.

24/7 Customer Care

Demonstrating its commitment to the customer experience, Iceland Travel has launched new 24/7 Customer Care that provides agents and clients with peace of mind from the moment travellers receive their Iceland travel documents to the moment they depart the destination. The dedicated and friendly team can support at all hours of the day with things such as rebooking and rerouting tours affected by bad weather or managing last-minute changes or add-ons to clients’ packages.

New Wellness Experience

Laugarás Lagoon, Iceland’s newest wellness destination located in the heart of the Golden Circle tourism route, is the newest addition to Iceland Travel’s diverse selection of tours and experiences. Available for bookings from October, Laugarás Lagoon is a two-story geothermal experience complete with a cascading waterfall, and can be booked as a day tour from Laugarás town.

Improved On-Ground Transport

Iceland Travel has partnered with Icelandic coach company, ME Travel, to provide guests with travel in its newest coach fleet. Each is kitted out to ensure the upmost comfort for guests, from ergonomically designed seating to spacious interiors, as well as large windows for enjoying Iceland’s spectacular landscapes.

Established in 1936, Iceland Travel is the leading and longest established DMC in Iceland. Its team of experts are dedicated to crafting unforgettable travel experiences that take guests on uniquely local journeys.

For more information, please visit www.icelandtravel.is