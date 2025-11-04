Sharjah Airport Authority to Participate in World Travel Market London 2025

Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA) will participate in the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025, taking place from 4 to 6 November 2025, where it will showcase its ongoing expansion projects and advanced smart travel systems designed to elevate the passenger experience. The Authority’s participation reflects its continuous efforts to strengthen its international presence, build strategic partnerships, and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a growing hub for travel, tourism, and logistics.

Held under the aegis of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, SAA will join a distinguished delegation of government entities and private sector representatives highlighting Sharjah’s achievements and future ambitions within the global tourism and aviation landscape.

H.E. Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said that the World Travel Market London is one of the world’s leading gatherings for the aviation and travel industry. “WTM London provides an ideal platform for industry leaders to exchange expertise, showcase achievements, and explore new developments in air transport. Through this global event, we aim to further enhance Sharjah and the UAE’s reputation as leading destinations for travel, tourism, and logistics.”

“Our participation in the World Travel Market reflects our commitment to engaging with partners across the world, highlighting our progress in infrastructure development, and embracing technologies that redefine the passenger journey. Sharjah Airport Authority continues to invest in innovation to ensure a seamless, efficient, and enjoyable experience for passengers and airline partners alike”, Al Midfa added.

He described the exhibition as a global meeting point that looks ahead to the future of travel and tourism, bringing together experts and decision-makers to build partnerships that drive growth and sustainability. “We see our participation in this event as an investment in the future, one that keeps pace with travellers’ changing expectations, supports the aviation and tourism ecosystem, and strengthens cooperation with international partners,” Al Midfa remarked.

“The UAE enjoys a proud legacy in the history of aviation, a journey of connection that began in Sharjah, built on partnership and openness,” he said. “Today, we continue to build on this heritage with ambitious visions that consolidate the UAE’s standing across global air transport, travel, and tourism indicators, he said.

Al Midfa noted that Sharjah Airport continues to achieve remarkable results. Between January and September 2025, the airport handled more than 5.1 million passengers, marking a 16% increase compared to the previous year. These results reflect growing confidence in Sharjah Airport as a key regional and international hub for travel and logistics.

He added: “The rapid transformation of the global aviation sector motivates us to invest in advanced technologies and sustainable practices to ensure a smarter, more resilient future. “Our vision is clear, to place passengers at the heart of everything we do.”

Throughout the three-day exhibition, SAA will hold a series of meetings with airline representatives, tour operators, and global aviation partners to explore collaborations, discuss new routes, and showcase its latest digital travel initiatives. These include automated check-in and boarding systems, biometric verification technologies, and infrastructure upgrades designed to accommodate increasing passenger volumes and enhance Sharjah’s competitiveness as a global travel hub.

By participating in WTM 2025, Sharjah Airport Authority continues to champion innovation and sustainability in aviation, reaffirming its commitment to Sharjah’s long-term vision for connectivity, growth, and excellence in global travel.