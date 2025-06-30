Oman Air joins oneworld alliance

oneworld® today welcomes Oman Air as its 15th member airline. As the flag carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, Oman Air strengthens the alliance’s presence across the Middle East and unlocks new opportunities for global travel.

“We are proud to welcome Oman Air to the oneworld family,” said Nat Pieper, CEO of oneworld. “Oman Air brings valuable strategic reach and award-winning product and service to the alliance. This partnership opens up exciting new connections for our customers, particularly across the Gulf and South Asia, and reinforces oneworld’s position as the premium alliance for international travellers.”

Effective 1 July, oneworld customers can access an extended network of destinations across Oman Air’s growing global schedule — including the launch of a new non-stop Muscat–Amsterdam service.

As a full oneworld member airline, Oman Air will provide oneworld Emerald, Sapphire, and Ruby customers with benefits including earning and redeeming miles, earning status points, priority check-in and boarding and lounge access. Likewise, Oman Air’s top tier customers will gain access to oneworld priority benefits including a network of nearly 700 premium airport lounges globally, as well as newly opened oneworld branded lounges in Amsterdam’s Schiphol and Seoul’s Incheon Airports.

“Oman Air is honoured to be joining the oneworld alliance, whose members and global footprint represent the best of what international travellers want to experience,” said Con Korfiatis, CEO of Oman Air. “We are thrilled to be able to welcome oneworld customers to the Sultanate of Oman to experience our unique culture, stunning mountain excursions, beautiful beaches, and, above all, the warm hospitality of the Omani people.”

Oman Air, with its hub at Muscat International Airport, serves 42 destinations across 22 countries and territories globally, including key oneworld hubs around the world. The airline offers three cabins, including its exclusive Business Studio with private suites on select longer-haul flights.

Known for its exceptional in-flight hospitality, the airline has received several international awards including most recently Best Food & Beverage and Best Cabin Service in the Middle East at the Apex 2025 Awards. In late 2024 it also became one of only 10 airlines in the world to be awarded the prestigious APEX WORLD CLASS by YATES+ award, and the first to gain the APEX WORLD CLASS by YATES+ status for its Business Class Lounge at Muscat International Airport.