St. Regis Qingdao opens in north-east China

Marriott International has welcome the debut of the St. Regis Qingdao.

The opening marks the first Marriott luxury brand hotel in the north-eastern Shandong region.

The property is strategically located in the landmark Haitian Center in the heart of historic Qingdao.

“We are very excited to expand our luxury footprint to one of the most beautiful coastal cities in the region with the debut of the iconic St. Regis brand, bringing bespoke experiences curated for the most discerning travellers,” said Henry Lee, president, Greater China, Marriott International.

“The opening of the St. Regis Qingdao ushers in a new benchmark of luxury hospitality in this dynamic city and underscores our commitment to continuously grow in Eastern China.”

Occupying the 58th to 78th floors of the 369-meter-tall Haitian Center, the St. Regis Qingdao is the tallest hotel in the region.

Within an hour’s drive from Qingdao Liuting International Airport, the hotel is adjacent to scenic Fushan Bay, the venue for the sailing competitions during the Beijing Olympics, and with views of iconic local landmarks such as Badaguan Cultural Architecture Centre and Qingdao International Sailing Centre.

The hotel features 233 guest rooms, including 30 luxury suites with spectacular ocean views.

In each guest room, the bedside backplate features camellia motifs as an homage to the official flower of Qingdao, representing inspiration, integrity and romance.

With a total of more than 2,000 square meters of dedicated event space, the hotel offers venues and facilities for gatherings and meetings.

The Astor Ballroom, covering an area of more than 900 square meters, is the perfect setting for celebrations, events, galas and talk-of-the-town wedding banquets.

The St. Regis Qingdao also offers a bespoke wedding planner service to assist couples in planning their once-in-a-lifetime dream wedding.