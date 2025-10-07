Oman Air and Qantas Strengthen Loyalty Partnership with the Launch of Reciprocal Frequent Flyer Accr

Oman Air and Qantas are celebrating a major milestone for travellers between Oman and Australia: the activation of reciprocal frequent flyer accrual between Oman Air’s Sindbad and the Qantas Frequent Flyer programme.

This development builds on a redemption agreement already in place: since October 2024, Sindbad members have been able to redeem their Miles on flights with Qantas, with Qantas members able to access the same benefits on Oman Air’s network. Now, post Oman Air’s joining oneworld®, Sindbad members can also earn Miles and Tier Credits when flying with Qantas, while Qantas members can earn Points and Status Credits when flying with Oman Air.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter in our relationship with Qantas and for Oman Air’s presence in Australia,” said Rohan Patell, Oman Air’s Head of Partnerships and Alliances. “By building on our existing redemption arrangement, we are delivering even greater value and a truly seamless loyalty experience for our members, while making journeys to and beyond Muscat even more appealing,” added Renata Rached, VP of Loyalty, Guest Experience and Brand.

“Qantas Frequent Flyers already have access to tens of thousands of reward seats across the Oman Air network, and we’ve seen strong demand from members since launching our partnership last year,” said Kate Sherwood, Head of Qantas Airline Loyalty. “Now, with the opportunity for members to earn Qantas Points and Status Credits, travel with Oman Air across Asia, Europe and the Middle East will be even more rewarding.”

This strengthened partnership not only delivers greater rewards and recognition for Sindbad and Qantas Frequent Flyer members, but also supports the national tourism objectives by encouraging more visitors from Australia to include Oman in their travel plans. With seamless connectivity and a new digital stopover programme, the airline makes it easier and more appealing than ever for guests to experience Oman as part of their journey.