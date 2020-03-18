Oman Air to ground all flights from Sunday

Oman Air will be suspending all passenger services to and from Muscat from noon on Sunday.

No date has been announced for the resumption of services, with cancellations in place until further notice.

Oman Air domestic flights to and from Musandam Governorate will continue to operate as normal.

Additionally, Oman Air’s cargo operations will operate as normal too.

“This is a temporary suspension of our passenger services.

“We regret the difficulty and inconvenience this may cause, but it’s vital for us as the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman to assist in the country’s efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19,” said Oman Air chief executive, Abdulaziz Al Raisi.

“We will prioritise the needs of our guests and employees as we continue to assess the evolving situation,” Al Raisi added.

“This is an unprecedented time for our industry, but I am confident we will emerge stronger from this crisis as we had successfully done so in the past.”

When its temporary suspension is lifted, Oman Air will take an orderly approach to restoring its international services with a focus on safety, the carrier added.

In the Middle East, Emirates and Etihad have grounded the vast majority of flights in recent days.

The International Air Transport Association has also warned over the long-term viability of carriers in the Middle East and Africa without government support.

