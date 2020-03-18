IATA: Middle East aviation faces collapse without government support

The International Air Transport Association is appealing to governments in Africa and the Middle East to provide emergency support to airlines.

The move comes as carriers fight for survival following to the evaporation of air travel demand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Stopping the spread of Covid-19 is the top priority of governments.

“But they must be aware that the public health emergency has now become a catastrophe for economies and for aviation.

“The scale of the current industry crisis is much worse and far more widespread than 9/11, SARS or the 2008 global financial crisis.

“Airlines are fighting for survival.

“Many routes have been suspended in Africa and Middle East and airlines have seen demand fall by as much as 60 per cent on remaining ones.

“Millions of jobs are at stake.

“Airlines need urgent government action if they are to emerge from this in a fit state to help the world recover, once Covid-19 is beaten,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA director general.

Extensive cost cutting measures are being implemented by the region’s carriers to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19.

However, due to flight bans as well as international and regional travel restrictions, airlines’ revenues are plummeting - outstripping the scope of even the most drastic cost containment measures.

With average cash reserves of approximately two months in the region, airlines are facing a liquidity and existential crisis.

Support measures are urgently needed.

On a global basis, IATA estimates that emergency aid of up to $200 billion is required.

“Several governments in Africa and the Middle East have already committed national aid for Covid-19 including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Nigeria and Mauritius.

“Our ask is that airlines, which are essential to all modern economies, are given urgent consideration.

“This will help keep them alive and ensure airline staff – and people working in allied sectors - have jobs to come back to at the end of the crisis.

“It will enable global supply chains to continue functioning and provide the connectivity that tourism and trade will depend on if they are to contribute to rapid post-pandemic economic growth,“ said Muhammad Al Bakri, IATA regional vice president Africa, Middle East.

