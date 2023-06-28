Jetstar welcomes its eighth new Airbus A321neo LR

Jetstar’s eighth next generation Airbus A321neo LR (NEO) touched down in Melbourne this week, bolstering the airline’s operations ahead of the busy school holiday period.

School holidays start in Victoria, Queensland and the Northern Territory this weekend, followed by New South Wales, Western Australia and the Australian Capital Territory next weekend, and South Australia and Tasmania on 8 July.

With the low-cost carrier preparing to fly almost two million passengers over the next four weeks, the new NEO will provide more operational flexibility and resilience over the peak.

The NEO will be used to fly to popular domestic destinations, as well as supporting the growth of Jetstar’s network, with the launch of its new Sydney to Rarotonga service next Thursday.

A total of 18 NEOs are set to join the Jetstar fleet by the end of 2024.

Improved punctuality and reliability

The arrival of Jetstar’s eighth NEO comes as the airline continues to see significant improvements in its operational performance.

The latest data shows its domestic cancellation rate almost halved in May to 4.2 per cent and its on-time performance increased by more than five percentage points to 62.4 per cent.

Compared to May, Jetstar’s cancellation rate almost halved again in the first three weeks of June, currently sitting at around two per cent and its on-time performance is tracking at over 70%.

As well as investing in new aircraft, the airline recently made changes to check-in and boarding times in Australia and New Zealand to help flights get away on time.

The airline’s huge recruitment drive also continues across its network to bring on board more cabin crew, pilots, engineers and customer service staff.

Jetstar Group CEO, Stephanie Tully, said it’s great to see operations starting to turn a corner.

“We know we’ve got more work to do but it’s really pleasing to see some of the initiatives we’ve introduced are starting to deliver results,” Ms Tully said.

“Everyone across Jetstar is committed to getting the airline to its best and ensuring customers have a great travel experience with us over the holidays.”

Jetstar’s NEOs

The A321neo LR offers the best inflight experience of any low-cost carrier as its:

50 per cent quieter than similar size Airbus A320/A321s

burns up to 20 per cent less fuel to reduce emissions

has an extra fuel tank to fly further (about 3,500 nautical miles / 6,482 kilometres)

232 wider seats, each with USB power

extra-large overhead storage bins with 40 per cent more space

coloured LED lighting to provide better comfort.