Shaping the Future of Hospitality: The Biltmore’s Job Gutierrez Named 2025 HR Leader of the Year

Miami’s hospitality scene is celebrating one of its own. Job Gutierrez, Director of Human Resources at The Biltmore Miami–Coral Gables, has been named the 2025 HR Leader of the Year by both HR Miami and HRABC, South Florida’s leading chapters of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

This rare dual recognition highlights Gutierrez’s growing reputation as one of hospitality’s most forward-thinking HR innovators — a professional redefining how hotels attract, develop, and empower their people.

Transforming HR into a Platform for Empowerment

Since joining The Biltmore in 2022, Gutierrez has turned the historic landmark into a model for socially conscious hospitality. Under his leadership, the hotel has launched programs supporting special needs internships, reentry opportunities for formerly incarcerated women, and immigrant workforce integration — initiatives that not only fill workforce gaps but also change lives.

“These efforts show that HR can be both strategic and compassionate,” Gutierrez says. “Hospitality is about people, and that starts with the opportunities we create.”

A Global Perspective Rooted in Humility

Originally from León, Guanajuato, Mexico, and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, Gutierrez’s journey into hospitality began in the restaurant department at the Inn and Spa at Loretto in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Within a year, he was promoted to HR Coordinator and Executive Assistant to the General Manager, launching a career that would take him across the country and into leadership roles with Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, and Highgate Hotels.

Across these brands, Gutierrez led major workforce initiatives — from multi-million-dollar resort transformations to international recruitment campaigns in Romania, Thailand, and Latin America, and domestic partnerships with institutions such as Johnson & Wales University. His approach blends global reach with local impact, ensuring talent development remains at the heart of every strategy.

Leading with Purpose Ahead of a Historic Milestone

Gutierrez’s recognition comes at a pivotal time for The Biltmore, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026. As the hotel prepares for this milestone, Gutierrez’s focus on inclusive hiring, leadership development, and employee wellness is helping shape the property’s next century of success.

His leadership philosophy — encouraging managers to reflect on “the kind of conversations employees have about them at the dinner table” — captures his belief that HR isn’t just about policies; it’s about people and legacy.

An HR Visionary Setting New Standards

With over 14 years in luxury hospitality, Gutierrez’s work is redefining what HR leadership means in an industry built on human connection. The dual awards from HR Miami and HRABC stand as recognition of his ability to balance business goals with community impact.

Beyond the boardroom, Gutierrez is a violinist and avid runner, embodying the balance and discipline he brings to his professional life. As The Biltmore looks toward its centennial, Job Gutierrez is helping ensure that the hotel’s greatest legacy will always be its people.