Oman Air adds new destinations to Lufthansa codeshare deal

Oman Air has continued its expansion across Europe by adding a clutch of popular cities to its codeshare partnership with Lufthansa.

Under the expanded agreement, guests can travel on Oman Air flights from Muscat to Munich and Frankfurt, as well as seamlessly connecting to Amsterdam, Dublin, Helsinki, Oslo and Warsaw.

The first flights are set to depart on October 27th.

Abdulaziz Al Raisi, chief executive, Oman Air said: “Strategic codeshares are a crucial way for us to broaden customer choice and make it easier for business and leisure travellers to reach the Sultanate and beyond.

“Our relationship with Lufthansa is very important for Oman Air, and we are delighted to offer our valued guests even better connectivity in Europe.

“We are sure the guests will find the award-winning services of Oman Air and the legacy services of Lufthansa to be a truly rewarding experience”

The new agreement, which increases the number of codeshare destinations with Lufthansa to 12, reflects Oman Air’s commitment to connect the sultanate – a unique, fast-growing destination for commerce and leisure travel – with the world.

Additional codeshare flights between the two airlines, first established in 2017, serve Brussels, Vienna, Prague, Madrid and Barcelona.

Lufthansa also codeshares with Oman Air on its round-trip flights from Muscat to Frankfurt and Munich.

Oman Air now serves 24 European destinations, with non-stop flights to ten cities and partnerships connecting guests with 14 additional destinations on the continent.