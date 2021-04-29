Oceania Cruises confirms August return to sailing

Oceania Cruises has announced that it will resume cruise operations with the 1,250-guest Marina in August.

The return will begin with sailings to Scandinavia and western Europe.

Marina will resume her originally published voyage schedule, commencing on August 29th in Copenhagen.

“The entire Oceania Cruises team is excited to now shift our focus to safely restarting operations and ultimately welcoming back our guests to begin exploring the world once again,” stated Bob Binder, president and chief executive officer of Oceania Cruises.

Phased restart dates for the balance of the Oceania Cruises fleet will be forthcoming and itineraries will be evaluated for port availability and adjusted as needed closer to the sailing dates.

“At Oceania Cruises, we value health, well-being and safety above all else.

“Our guests, our crew, and, of course, the many amazing, dedicated people who work with us in the destinations we travel to are the very lifeblood of our business and we’ll do everything in our power to safeguard their health and safety,” stated Binder.