UNWTO participates in 6th edition of Conecta Fiction & Entertainment

The World Tourism Organization presented its initiatives in audio-visual tourism and its vision regarding the future of the sector. With the support of the World Tourism Organization, the 6th edition of Conecta Fiction & Entertainment was inaugurated, an event on the co-production and networking of series and entertainment content for television organised by the Government of the Autonomous Community of Castilla-La Mancha, Turismo Castilla-La Mancha and the Castilla-La Mancha Film Commission.

The main objective of Conecta Fiction & Entertainment is to promote investment and high-quality audio-visual productions through the exchange of good practices, innovative projects and training workshops with experts in the sector.

During the event’s opening session, Ion Vilcu, Executive Director of the UNWTO Affiliate Members, said: “Tourism and the audio-visual industry have a natural link. Travellers connect directly with the sites where films and television series are made, which gives these places added value to support the sustainable development of the tourism sector.”

For her part, the Minister of Economy, Business and Employment of the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, Patricia Franco Jiménez, highlighted the importance of strengthening the positioning of the region as an attractive destination for international production companies. In addition, she underlined that “the audio-visual sector helps us strengthen the tourism indicators we have in the region, such as the number of employees, which has reached the highest figures recorded, only behind 2019”.

Among the participants in this event of international significance in the audio-visual industry are companies such as Movistar, HBO Spain, RTVE, Netflix, Rai and Mediaset Spain.

