Norwich City football club renew Visit Tampa Bay partnership

Visit Tampa Bay has announced the renewal of its partnership with Norwich City football club, retaining its position as the club’s official destination partner as the team prepares to return to the Premier League.

“The relationship with Visit Tampa Bay has grown into something far more than we ever imagined it would be.

“The proactive and pioneering nature of their business provided Norwich City with a catalyst to set in motion plans to internationalise the club, plans that very conceivably wouldn’t have happened anywhere near as quickly had this partnership not been so successful,” commented Sam Jeffery, head of commercial operations, Norwich City football club.

“We have a number of synergies with Visit Tampa Bay as an organisation, and we believe our relationship is leading the way in how international sponsorships should work.

“Our warm weather winter training camp in Tampa, in November 2018, was a first of its kind in football, particularly at Championship level, and the links fostered from that have grown to the extent that we launch our soccer camps, in partnership with the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Visit Tampa Bay this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our long-term goal is that soccer fans in Tampa Bay take Norwich City to their heart and we become the go-to option as a supporter of UK football, outside of the top six teams.

“This would never have been possible without our partnership with Visit Tampa Bay, and the ongoing support of Santiago, Patrick and all the great team there.”

Norwich City football club kick off their season against European champions Liverpool on Friday.

Santiago Corrada, chief executive of Visit Tampa Bay, stated: “We are very excited to partner with Norwich City for a third consecutive year, especially now that Premier League football will once again grace Carrow Road.

“Our partnership continues to grow.

“From last year’s warm weather break which spurred the team to a great second half of the season leading to the Championship title to the growth of the Yellow and Green Dream, we are delighted to continue our association with the club.”