Norwegian improves company score in global climate CDP ranking 

Norwegian improves and receives the highest possible score in several categories for its emission reduction initiatives in this year’s global climate ranking from the international organisation CDP. Norwegian receives an overall score B and the highest possible score in the categories for risk management processes, risk disclosure, and in reporting and verification of direct and indirect energy supply emissions (Scope 1 and 2).

The CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) is an environmental organisation for the global environmental disclosure system. The CDP publishes annual results for climate ranking. Norwegian’s strategy for reducing climate impact is measured in several categories and for 2023, the airline receives an overall score B, which is an improvement from last year. This is an important recognition to Norwegian’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“We have committed to ambitious targets and are actively taking measures to reduce the company’s climate impact. It is therefore both rewarding and motivating to see that the hard work we are doing, leads to improvement in more categories than before. This means a lot to us and confirms that our strategy is working,” said Anders Fagernæs, Vice President Sustainability at Norwegian.

Norwegian started disclosing its effort to tackle climate change through CDP in 2021 and has made considerable progress with positive results. Working with transparency via Carbon Disclosure Project is a central element in Norwegian’s response to the increasing demand for environmental transparency from investors, financial institutions, customers and policymakers.

“We have a strategy for reducing the company’s climate impact, and we believe that the most efficient tool in the nearby future is to increase the use of fossil-free fuels. Besides fossil-free fuels, fleet renewal and advanced weather systems for more fuel-efficient navigation, are additional measures with immediate emissions reduction. We believe that transparency, reporting and openness will make it easier for customers to make qualified choices,” said Fagernæs.

You can read more about the CDP Climate Report here: https://www.cdp.net/en