NORWEGIAN AQUA™ MAKES WAVES WITH HER ARRIVAL TO MIAMI FOR A SEASON OF CARIBBEAN VOYAGES

Norwegian Cruise Line® (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, celebrated the arrival of Norwegian Aqua to her new homeport of Miami, kicking off her winter season of Caribbean cruises with calls to the Company’s quintessential private island, Great Stirrup Cay.

Following her first season of Bermuda sailings from New York City, Norwegian Aqua will offer guests an opportunity to embark on a variety of fun-in-the-sun cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas from Miami through April 2026.

“We are delighted to welcome Norwegian Aqua to her new homeport in Miami, the city where NCL originated and continues to play a significant role in our history even today with our headquarters here,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “As our newest ship in Miami, now is the perfect time for guests to book their next tropical getaway to the Caribbean and Bahamas for a vacation filled with exhilarating and relaxing onboard activities for the whole family, while visiting beautiful destinations – including our private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay.”

Beginning now through April 2026, Norwegian Aqua will sail seven-day Caribbean voyages from Miami to multiple island paradises including Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, which by late 2025, will boast a brand-new pier; a massive 28,000 square-foot heated pool with swim-up bars; and a kids’ splash area to delight adventurers of every age. Norwegian Aqua will return to Miami from October 2026 to April 2027 to sail Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries featuring a visit to Great Stirrup Cay where guests can experience the all-new Great Tides Waterpark, a sprawling, nearly six-acre aquatic wonderland set to debut in Summer 2026.

With an overall 10 percent increase in size and capacity compared to sister ships Norwegian Prima® and Norwegian Viva®, Norwegian Aqua offers activities and experiences for guests of all ages. The ship boasts the longest and fastest slides at sea, the Aqua Slidecoaster, the world’s first ever hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide that propels guests through one of two unique courses spanning three decks. With dual slides, riders can enjoy two completely different experiences on this one-of-a-kind attraction at sea. Norwegian Aqua also features the Glow Court, an interactive digital sports complex with an LED floor, offering a variety of games and activities by day before transforming into a nightclub in the evening. The revamped Aqua Game Zone provides a family-friendly arcade environment featuring virtual reality experiences and classic games such as Ms. Pac-Man, Mario Brothers, and Duck Pin Bowling. Families and active travelers will find plenty to enjoy, including the outdoor activity complex, The Stadium; The Drop, a thrilling 10-story dry slide; and the Bull’s Eye Bar, where interactive darts can be paired with a refreshing cocktail or beer.

Travelers seeking relaxation can enjoy a variety of experiences including the adults-only and guest-favorite, Vibe Beach Club, featuring spacious outdoor loungers and cabanas with sweeping ocean views. Norwegian Aqua’s Mandara Spa and Salon provides rejuvenating treatments, tranquil saunas, and other indulgent services for guests looking to escape for some much-needed respite. Guests can also sit back on the expanded pool deck, complete with day beds that are perfect for soaking up the warm Caribbean sun.

In addition to 17 restaurants and 18 bars and lounges for guests to indulge in, Norwegian Aqua’s entertainment lineup includes immersive productions such as “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince,” honoring the legendary artist’s greatest hits. Other headlining shows include “Elements: The World Expanded,” a visually stunning performance blending acrobatics, magic, and the four elements—earth, wind, fire, and water—as well as interactive experiences like “The Price is Right LIVE” and more.

For those planning a cruise on Norwegian Aqua or any NCL ship, the Company’s all inclusive packages offer guests the best value at sea featuring unlimited open bar with premium brands including Casamigos, Woodford Reserve, and Grey Goose; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; and $50 shore excursion credits at every port of call. Additional offers include free airfare for the second guest and kids sail free on select sailings. With starting rates for three-day Bahamas sailings from Miami at $249 per person and seven-day Caribbean cruises at $499 per person, Norwegian Cruise Line is also offering 70% off the second guest for a limited time.