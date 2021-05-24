Norwegian Cruise Line to resume US sailing in August

Norwegian Cruise Line has confirmed it expects to resume cruise operations from the United States from August 7th.

The line is hoping to offer week-long voyages from Seattle to Alaska, one of the top cruise destinations among its guests.

The news follows the temporary waiver of the Passenger Vessel Services Act, allowing cruising to Alaska to resume upon obtaining the pending Conditional Sailing Certificate from the United States Centres for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

Norwegian said all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark on the trips.

“Seattle has always been our second home, and we are beyond excited to return to this incredible homeport and to once again bring our guests to Alaska,” said Harry Sommer, chief executive of Norwegian Cruise Line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Twenty-one years ago, we were the first to offer itineraries to Alaska from Seattle, and we continue to celebrate a strong relationship with our partners in this spectacular destination.

This summer, travellers will be able to recommence their cruise adventures to Alaska with week-long voyages aboard Norwegian Bliss.

She will sail revised itineraries until October 16th, offering seven to 13 hours of port time in Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, Alaska.

On select sailings, guests will also have the chance to take in the serene views of Glacier Bay National Park or the Holkham Bay Glacier Fjord.

“Alaskans are ready to welcome visitors from across the globe to Alaska, where they can personally experience the scenic and cultural wonders that can only be found here,” said Alaska governor, Mike Dunleavy.

“I am grateful for the teamwork and thoughtful planning that many people from Norwegian Cruise Line, Alaska’s local governments, our congressional delegation, tourism industry, and the state’s public health team put into preparing for a cruise ship season that promises to be both safe and rewarding for everyone.”

Rival Carnival unveiled plans for similar trips last week, starting from late July.