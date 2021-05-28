Nominees revealed ahead of World MICE Awards

World MICE Awards – the global initiative to celebrate and reward excellence in MICE tourism – has unveiled the nominees for its 2021 programme.

Nominees cover the entire spectrum of the global MICE industry, and range from small companies and start-ups to global brands.

The full list of nominees can be viewed here.

Voting for the World MICE Awards 2021 programme opens on June 9th and runs until September 14th.

Industry professionals, the media and consumers are all invited to vote for their favourite MICE brands during the 14-week window.

Votes can be cast via the World MICE Awards website.

Categories include Best MICE Hotel, Best MICE Destination, Best MICE Organiser and Best MICE Airline.

The nominee with the most votes in each category will be announced as the 2021 World MICE Awards winner.

The winners will be unveiled at the World MICE Awards Gala Ceremony 2021, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on November 1st.

Rina van Staden, director, World MICE Awards, said: “I am delighted to reveal the nominations for this year’s World MICE Awards 2021.

“We have been overwhelmed by the exceptional quality of entrants, which is an encouraging indicator that the MICE industry is rebounding strongly from the challenges of the past year.

“We are excited about the opening of voting on June 9th.”

The annual World MICE Awards programme aims to foster growth, innovations and best practice on a global scale.

World MICE Awards is the sister event to World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 28th anniversary.

More Information

For more information about World MICE Awards, visit the official website.