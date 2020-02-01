The hottest and most sophisticated ladies’ night in the Dubai, Nobu Noir, returns to Atlantis, the Palm.

Transformed with upbeat tunes by the resident DJ and live performances from Australian X Factor finalist Jaymie Deville, it’s the only place to be seen every Monday from 20:00-23:00.

ADVERTISEMENT

For just AED150 per person, guests will be treated to free-flowing rose wine and sparking prosecco all evening, paired with selected sets of six tapas including delicacies such as spicy miso tuna tacos, black cod butter lettuce and yellowtail sashimi.

Gents are also invited to enjoy the Nobu Kanpai happy hour all evening long which includes special offers on drinks and hand-selected tapas menu from just AED30

Set to the backdrop of Nobu’s sleek, stylish decor and dynamic atmosphere, Nobu Noir, taking place in Nobu’s bar, is the ultimate night out for ladies featuring a chic ambience, hot tunes, delectable bites and free-flowing drinks.