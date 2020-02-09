Expo 2020 opens first retail space in Dubai

The opening of the first Expo retail store has made it even easier to get your hands-on official Expo 2020 Dubai merchandise.

Located at Global Village in Dubai, products on sale at the store include the hugely popular Expo wristbands, camel soap personal care products, sustainably produced apparel, and collector’s items such as gold and silver commemorative coins.

Consumers can also snap pictures with Expo’s mascots and learn more about the largest event ever held in the Arab world.

Expo-branded products are also available at other locations around the UAE, including official partner ENOC’s Zoom stores, Carrefour and Splash, as well as nine Dubai Duty Free locations in Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central, the city’s first retail points of contact for international visitors.

Sanjive Khosla, chief commercial officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Expo 2020 is just a few months away from opening its doors.

“Through a variety of Expo-branded merchandise, much of it crafted by local artisans and SMEs, our first official store will offer visitors from the UAE and beyond a taste of what to expect from the show.”