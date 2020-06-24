JA Manafaru Maldives to reopen in October

Multi award-winning resort JA Manafaru Maldives has announced its anticipated re-opening, proposed for October.

Positioned at the most northern tip of Maldives in the beautiful Haa Alifu Atoll, JA Manafaru offers privacy, space and distance from other islands as it sits perfectly where the Arabian Sea meets the vast Indian Ocean.

The remote location is beyond the rest of the islands’ cluster, offering unspoilt natural landscapes to explore.

On the island itself, this peace of mind is further enhanced by individual accommodation options ranging from 135 sqm to 1600 sqm, providing complete privacy along with dedicated private pools and outdoor dining.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of the widely anticipated re-opening, general manager, Karen Merrick, said: “The land space of the Beach Villas and Private Residence JA Manafaru affords much more privacy than other resorts, with even entry level options showcasing a larger area than most deluxe categories in the Maldives.

“The lagoon-ringed island location also means that guests will feel safer, as it is far and away from any hustle and bustle or large tourist or locally inhabited areas.

“Many of our previous guests have called to enquire when they can return to the island for a much-needed break in nature, and our aim for the fourth quarter of the year is the most appropriate time given the international regulations.”

More Information

As with all properties within the JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio, JA Manafaru Maldives is following a full programme of safety and sanitisation which includes government directives and the protocols of the World Travel & Tourism Councils #SafeTravels initiative.

The property is considered the World’s Leading Honeymoon Resort by the World Travel Awards.