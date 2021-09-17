New UK representation for Cayman Islands

As the Cayman Islands enters phase three of its re-opening to international tourism, the London office has appointed White Tiger PR as its UK & European PR agency.

The appointment comes as the Cayman Islands gets ready to safely welcome back double-vaccinated visitors following the closure of its borders in March last year and a highly successful vaccination programme.

The islands have now been community transmission Covid-19-free for over a year.

White Tiger gas a remit is to provide input from a European perspective to the global PR strategy and implement agreed activity in market as the British Caribbean islands work towards returning visitation figures to the levels achieved pre-pandemic in 2019 of 500,000.

The positioning of the Cayman Islands as a leader in the travel and tourism industry will be an important part of the strategy, as well as highlighting the full support and training available for the travel trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key activity will focus on raising awareness of the British Overseas Territory as a premier luxury destination and showcasing the heritage, culture and values of the Cayman Islands as well as the advancement of its sustainable tourism programme.

UK visitors can expect first-rate dive locations, a diverse international culinary scene, thrilling sports, as well as spectacular wildlife, nature and beach life.

As British Airways re-introduces its Heathrow to George Town service this autumn with up to four direct flights a week, pent up demand for luxury winter holidays will be a strong market driver.

Rosa Harris, director of tourism, Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) commented: “With the successful roll-out of our on-island vaccination programme and exceptionally low cases of Covid-19, we have a strategy in place so that we can safely welcome back visitors to our beautiful islands.

“As the UK and Europe market will play a vital role in our return to international tourism, we are delighted to engage the specialist services of White Tiger PR to help us highlight our unique offering of exceptional barefoot luxury beach holidays. We look forward to working with the team to develop our core market as well as new ones.”

The three-year contract with White Tiger PR starts with immediate effect as the team will work alongside the UK-based CIDOT led by UK & Europe regional manager, Adrian White.

The five-phased plan for a safe return to tourism aims to see the destination fully reopen by January 2022.

Cass Helstrip, managing director at White Tiger PR, commented: “We are delighted to have been appointed by CIDOT since the White Tiger team really enjoyed developing creative recommendations that clearly hit the mark in understanding the destination and its aspirations post-Covid-19.

“We can’t wait to start work in putting the Cayman Islands firmly on the radar as the British Caribbean destination of choice for UK travellers.”