World-Class Construction and Financing Partners for the Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman

Sterling Global Financial Group and Pageant Beach Hotel Ltd. are pleased to announce their partnership with world-class construction and financing partners for the highly anticipated Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel & Residences.

With the project well underway and the condominiums over 80% sold, only 22 prime condominium units remain available for sale at this remarkable development.

With a long history of successful developments throughout the Caribbean, Sterling Global brings its expertise and financial resources to the Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel & Residences project. David Kosoy, Founder and Executive Chairman of Sterling Global Financial Group, expressed his confidence in the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to join forces with Pageant Beach Hotel Ltd. to bring the Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel & Residences to fruition. With our investment, we are committed to delivering a world-class destination that exemplifies luxury and unparalleled hospitality. This venture showcases our dedication to enhancing the local community and creating lasting value for our clients and investors.”

The Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel & Residences, located on a premium 7.1-acre site on 7 Mile Beach, is set to become a luxurious landmark. The property will offer a total of 190 hotel guestrooms, 88 condo-hotel guestrooms, and 76 one, two, and three-bedroom condo-hotel suites.

The collaboration of world-class firms Americaribe LLC, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, in partnership with LG Contracting as general contractor; Sculptor Real Estate as construction lender; and Sterling Global Financial Group and Pageant Beach Hotel Ltd. as developer ensures the highest standards of construction excellence. Construction is well underway with completion on schedule for a mid-2025 opening.

Designed to offer an extraordinary living experience, the Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel & Residences will feature an extensive range of resort amenities. Residents and guests will have access to six restaurants, three resort-style swimming pools, including an in-ocean saltwater lagoon pool in a protected cove, a 12,000 sq. ft. destination spa and fitness center, and a 25,000 sq. ft. indoor-outdoor conference meeting space. Grand Social Clubs, a variety of shopping boutiques, and five-star concierge service will further enhance the luxurious lifestyle offered by the property.

Tzvi Goder, Director of Pageant Beach Hotel Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We have enjoyed a strong financial relationship with Sterling over the past several years. We are very excited to now have Sterling as our development partner and look forward to the extensive experience and resources they bring to the Grand Hyatt development.”

