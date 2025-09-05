Tripadvisor Launches Redesigned Traveler-First Map Experience

Mapbox, the location technology platform, today announced that Tripadvisor has adopted Mapbox for its redesigned ‘traveler-first’ map experience on web and mobile. Tripadvisor is the world’s largest travel guidance platform, helping hundreds of millions of travelers find the best hotels, restaurants, and activities. The new Tripadvisor maps are built with the Mapbox Maps SDKs and showcase the latest features of the Mapbox Standard 3D basemap. The new map experiences have already driven an increase in map engagement and a positive impact on bookings.

The Tripadvisor team selected Mapbox to have more flexible control over map design. Most map providers design a default basemap that prioritizes vehicle drivers by emphasizing navigation details such as highways and road interchanges. For Tripadvisor’s users, who are looking to discover and plan trips, this meant that default maps were distracting and filled with irrelevant information.

“We saw an opportunity to create a truly differentiated product, as most platforms are using generic, one-size-fits-all maps,” says Sanjay Raman, Chief Product Officer at Tripadvisor. “Our goal is to build an experience that is exclusively tailored to traveler needs, which requires a partner that offers deep technical customization and collaborative design. Mapbox is the clear choice, and our partnership is essential to delivering a superior experience for our global traveler community.”

Mapbox Standard map style blends elegant design and flexibility

Tripadvisor chose the Mapbox Standard 3D basemap as the foundation for its redesigned map experience. The 3D features in Standard give travelers a better sense of where amenities are in relation to major tourist sites. Beautifully styled landmark icons complement specialty 3D model landmarks, improving user orientation and engagement immediately upon opening the map.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mapbox Standard is the most flexible 3D basemap available, allowing for fine-tuned customizations of map features including roads, land, water, admin boundaries, text labels, and point-of-interest (POI) icons. Using Standard, Tripadvisor can deemphasize features like roads and highways while emphasizing shopping and tourist areas. It can also apply an overall color aesthetic to make the map fit stylistically to its brand.

Mapbox also provides new options for custom icon design. Tripadvisor has transformed its previously static map pins into interactive, information-rich icons that include text labels, ratings, and Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice Award insignia, where applicable. The new map pins highlight the unique value that Tripadvisor offers by intuitively surfacing ratings and insights directly on the map.

“Tripadvisor is such a trusted, global brand and we share their obsession for what makes a truly delightful traveler experience,” says Cherie Wong, SVP of Location Services at Mapbox. “The collaboration with Tripadvisor has proven that Mapbox Standard is more than just a map style — it is a foundation for highly engaging and immersive map experiences that adapt to user needs, from enriching travel planning to enhancing last-mile logistics, and so much more.”

New ‘Nearby’ map from Tripadvisor significantly boosts map engagement

In addition to updating its core map experience, Tripadvisor also unveiled a new map-based interface for its ‘Nearby’ feature on the Tripadvisor mobile app, which helps travelers find things to do while they are at their destination.

“Our ‘Nearby’ feature in the app used to present travelers with a simple list and only a static, non-interactive map,” says Jeremy Frisch, Product Lead, Places & Maps, at Tripadvisor. “With Mapbox, we flipped that dynamic to create a map-first experience, putting visual discovery front and center. Travelers responded immediately—we’ve already seen map engagement jump significantly.”

Mapbox POIs like rail stations and convenience stores are displayed at high zooms to visualize what’s around a Tripadvisor place, offering general context that improves wayfinding. Mapbox POI data is sourced from over 330 million locations globally, including stores, restaurants, hotels, and more.

Tripadvisor featured in Mapbox conference keynote on September 8th

Speakers from Tripadvisor take the stage at the BUILD with Mapbox conference on September 8th in the opening keynote ‘Building the best maps in the world: A conversation with leaders from Mapbox and Tripadvisor.’ The week-long free, virtual conference provides technical training sessions and showcases the experiences of developers and product teams building with Mapbox, including BMW, Tableau, Kraken Technologies, Delivery Hero, and more. Existing and prospective Mapbox partners are encouraged to attend to learn from the Mapbox community.

“Our partnership with Mapbox enabled us to build what we envisioned for our new map experience,” explains Raman. “The technical and design expertise of the Mapbox team directly helped to shape our new maps into a uniquely tailored experience for travelers and made implementation significantly easier. I encourage any team with bold ideas about how to use maps more creatively and effectively to partner with Mapbox.”