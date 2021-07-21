British Airways launches new Covid-19 travel tool

British Airways customers can now check the travel restrictions and entry requirements of any destination the airline flies to on a new interactive map.

The new page is in partnership with global tech company Sherpa, who has developed an online tool that provides travellers with the latest travel rules for inbound and outbound destinations.

This tool brings together the latest information for over 100 countries, providing thousands of sources, and using millions of data points to stay up to date.

The map, that the airline plans to further integrate into its website, will also help customers understand what is needed for their return the UK.

Visitors to the page will be able to explore the globe to see what travel restrictions each country has in place before booking a trip, searching visually by traffic light colour or by typing in their choice of destination.

There is also a tab which allows customers to indicate whether or not they are vaccinated, which will adjust the results.

Jack Smith, British Airways head of digital, said: “We know that travel in this new Covid-19 era can feel overwhelming for our customers, and our job is to make their lives as straightforward as possible.

“This new tool, which has been tried and is trusted by our joint business partner, American Airlines, will help people navigate the differing entry requirements, to allow for a smooth booking and travel experience.”

British Airways’ existing online Covid-19 hub includes information on flexible bookings, testing, how to use a voucher and what the British Airways flying experience looks like for those that haven’t travelled for some time.