New Nourish Yoga & Wellbeing Retreat in Grenada

The True Blue Bay Boutique Resort in Grenada is hosting a new Nourish Yoga & Wellbeing retreat, a transformative experience designed to recharge the spirit and rejuvenate the soul, from 30 November to 4 December.

Local yoga therapist, Malaika Brookes-Smith-Lowe will guide participants on a journey of self-discovery, exploring various yoga practices and holistic activities to achieve balance and renewal.

Invigorating morning yoga classes will be held at True Blue Bay’s picturesque open air Sankalpa Yoga Studio. These sessions will incorporate vinyasa and therapeutic yoga, complemented by meditation and journaling to foster inner reflection and serenity.

Evenings sessions will focus on yoga nidra, a deep relaxation technique, and an introduction to self-massage for relaxation, using locally made cocoa butter candles.

One yoga session will be held at Malaika’s Spice Harmony Yoga studio providing an opportunity to use the only Yoga Wall in the Caribbean. This will be followed by an informative garden tour in the company of Malaika’s father, a farmer and a yoga teacher.

Nourishment will extend beyond the yoga mat with experiences such as a culinary tour with

renowned Chef Belinda, the creator of Flavours of Grenada, that culminates with lunch at the historic Tower Estate.

There will be an opportunity to plunge into the warm waters of the Caribbean on a snorkelling adventure to see the colourful fish and corals around Grenada’s famed underwater sculpture park.

The programme also includes a beach excursion that concludes with a sunset meditation practice on the beach.

The Nourish Yoga Retreat is open to everyone regardless of their yoga experience or level of fitness.

Away from the retreat programme, there will be plenty of time for relaxing at True Blue Bay, on Grenada’s beaches or heading out to explore the rainforest and national parks, the spice markets or chocolate factories.

British Airways Holidays (ba.com) offers 7 nights at True Blue Bay from £1615 per person based on two adults sharing on a bed and breakfast basis including return flights with BA from London Gatwick. Priced for departure on 29 November.

The Nourish Yoga retreat costs USD920 per person to include welcome and closing dinners, all the yoga, visit to the Spice Harmony Yoga studio, the culinary tour, snorkelling trip and beach trip with sunset meditation.

For more information visit www.truebluebay.com