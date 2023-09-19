Four Seasons Resort Nevis Invites Guests to Experience a Magical Caribbean Holiday Season

Four Seasons Resort Nevis is inviting guests to enter a realm of holiday magic this festive season. As soon as they step onto the Resort Pier, guests will enter a world of Caribbean sophistication and holiday merriment as the stage is set for festivities under blue skies, by clear waters and against the backdrop of the majestic Nevis Peak. With 189 lavish rooms and suites, more than 40 Private Retreats rental homes and a jam-packed program of activities brimming with Nevisian culture and festive mirth, the Resort invites celebrants of all ages to a luxurious carnival of cheer.

An enchanting 350-acre (140 hectare) playground awaits as Four Seasons Resort Nevis offers a harmonious blend of immaculate gardens, communal spaces and intimate hideaways. Amid infinity-edge pools – including the popular Limin’ Pool – an awe-inspiring 18-hole golf course and newly added pickleball courts under the esteemed Troon Peter Burwash International, enjoyment knows no bounds. The award-winning Resort’s extends to nearly three miles (five kilometres) of pristine shoreline, where glistening sands meet azure waters as well as the expansive greenery where guests can encounter the island’s vibrant wildlife, from Green Vervet monkeys to fantastic flora and fauna, adding a touch of nature’s magic.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back family and friends to Nevis for another spectacular season,” says General Manager Billy Cueto, who has been with the property since November of last year, making this his second festive on the island. “As we bid farewell to an incredible year, we are eager for you to join us as we usher in another. The vibrancy of Nevisian culture truly comes alive during this time and it is our mission to reflect the heart and soul of Nevis while capturing your heart as well. You don’t want to be anywhere else for the holidays!”

This year’s festive programming offers a wide variety of activities planned for guests, all designed to share the very best of Nevis and infuse the air with the magic of the holidays. The carefully curated program features a symphony of signature dining escapades, rejuvenating spa and wellness sessions, exhilarating sporting pursuits on the golf, tennis and pickleball courts, family fun for kids and kids at heart and, of course, special celebratory events, all promising both tranquil moments and exhilarating experiences under the sun-soaked Caribbean skies.

Eat, Drink and Be Merry

A series of culinary events and classes promise to delight the senses and celebrate the vibrant flavours of the Caribbean and beyond. Whether guests are oyster aficionados, aspiring chefs or simply looking for a taste of the world, these experiences offer something for every palate.

Under the dynamic leadership of Director of Food and Beverage Antoine L’homme and Executive Chef Andrea Ferrandi, the Resort’s culinary team will unveil a tantalizing array of menus across seven dining venues. Featuring a fusion of Caribbean, Indian, Japanese and other international holiday flavours, guests can embark on a gourmet journey celebrating locally sourced seafood, quality meats and exquisite sushi creations by the ingenious Specialty Sous Chef Edirisuriya “Suresh” De Seram. Furthermore, the Resort’s talented Executive Pastry Chef Koushik Biwas and skilled Beverage Manager Michal Novak have curated a symphony of hand-crafted desserts and irresistibly inventive cocktails to elevate the dining experience.

Delectable dining delights will include a series of nightly Sundowners specials on the Resort Pier, including Oysters and Champagne and Rosé and Ceviche as well as afternoon “Bush” Tea time. Additionally, guests can experience the joys of cooking first-hand with cooking classes featuring Caribbean, Indian and Japanese and mixology classes with the Resort’s talented team of bartenders.

Caribbean, Seafood and Mexican themed nights also await, along with a decadent Christmas Day Brunch and New Year’s Eve Dinner. And, of course, no holiday celebration would be complete without a beachside New Year’s Eve Bash and this year’s “Tropic Like it’s Hot” party on Pinney’s Beach will welcome the dawn of the new year in true Caribbean style, with an unforgettable evening of elegance, entertainment and enchantment against the backdrop of the sparkling Caribbean Sea.

Unwrap Wellness Bliss

Director of Spa and Wellness Karen McFarlane, alongside an exceptional Spa team comprised of a cadre of skilled therapists, is eager to pamper with a new Spa menu that resonates with the season’s holiday theme, offering indulgent treatments and wellness activities to keep guests feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Guests who visit the garden Spa, nestled within an authentic Caribbean sanctuary and surrounded by the beauty of nature’s scents and sounds, will find themselves indulging in a world of tranquillity. Private Nevisian treatment rooms offer a haven of serenity, complemented by hot and cold plunge pools, a product shop, a full-service salon, cozy lounge and pampering locker room amenities including a steam room and showers.

During this joyful season, guests are also invited to indulge in a variety of wellness activities led by the Resort’s new Wellness Manager Sidra Samuel that promise rejuvenation and inner harmony. Guests can embrace the festive spirit with twice-weekly fitness and yoga classes, as well as sound bath meditation, that cater to guests’ well-being throughout this special season.

Active Holiday Spirit

The Resort’s newly transformed Sports Pavilion and 24-hour Fitness Centre now feature premium equipment from renowned brands such as Life Fitness and Hoist, in addition to a refreshment stand and revamped Pro Shop.

For guests looking to stay active during their holiday getaway, the Resort features an 18-hole championship Robert Trent Jones II golf course as well as a basketball court, four pickleball courts and eight tennis courts, featuring three different playing surfaces (clay, hard court and astro turf). Sports programming includes golf, tennis and pickleball clinics, classes and mixers, as well as non-traditional takes on the sports, such as Eco-Bio Golf and Chip-and-Sip sessions.

From land to sea, guests can also visit the Resort’s Watersports Desk located on the northern end of Pinney’s Beach, which offers a variety of complimentary non-motorized equipment and activities, including snorkelling, hydra bikes, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and more. Just offshore is an amazing array of sea and marine life waiting to be explored. The bountiful collection of colourful tropical fish, sea turtles, manta rays, lobsters, and more can compete with any of the world’s top aquariums.

Finally, for local exploration, guests can enjoy an a wide variety of off-property activities, including exhilarating island hikes or guided history and heritage tours such as the popular Alexander Hamilton Tour. It’s the perfect way for guests to explore Nevis and make the most of their stay.

‘Tis The Season for All Kids

Kids and kids at heart will also be celebrating the season with joy and enduring memories. At the Kids For All Seasons club, youngsters find their haven of play, with both indoor and outdoor delights. From kite-making and starlit movie nights to creative cooking, baking and mocktail-making classes, the options are endless. The little ones will be immersed in fun, leaving parents unable to tear them away from the festivities.

Highlights include the Coconut Story with “Uncle Mac Kee,” Director of Guest Experiences, for a lesson on how the coconut plays a vital role in Nevisian culture, history and cuisine. Sitting on the lawn, kids get to nibble on local coconut snacks while they watch a local narrator and himself talk about all the benefits and uses of the coconut tree.

On Christmas Day, children are always fascinated by the way Santa makes his way to Nevis, with a grand entrance that is not to be missed. Photo ops are available with Santa and Mrs. Claus as they deliver holiday treats for all kids at the Resort.

And, finally, to start the New Year off right on January 1, the Family Lantern Release is inspired by the Nevisian tradition of releasing a lantern into the ocean. It is considered good luck and way to symbolically send-off problems and worries as they float away into the water.

Heart-Warming Holiday Memories

In the quest for that ideal last-minute holiday gift, one need not look further than the Resort’s shopping corridor, where a delightful array of options beckon discerning shoppers. The Gift Shop features a curated selection of artisan souvenirs, decor items, and practical gifts, while the newly-designed Boutique boasts the pinnacle of resort wear and accessories. Seasoned sales staff stand ready to provide personalized recommendations, ensuring a seamless selection process. Complimentary gift-wrapping services extend to all Gift Shop purchases. For those seeking a truly exceptional holiday statement piece, a visit to L’Elegance is also must, where unique accessories for all ages await.

This festive season, the team at Four Seasons Resort Nevis is excited to help families unite with joy, making the most of the celebration. To make a festive reservation or request further holiday booking information, click here, https://www.fourseasons.com/nevis/offers/ or call (869) 469 6238 or contact your travel professional (chain code FS).