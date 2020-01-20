Caribbean Airlines honoured by World Travel Awards

Caribbean Airlines is an authentic carrier which provides a genuine regional experience on all its services.

The airline’s professional teams offer the warmth of the islands both on and off the aircraft.

Caribbean Airlines operates more than 600 weekly flights to destinations in the Caribbean, North and South America.

Its fleet is comprised of Boeing 737-800 and ATR72-600 aircraft.

Jointly owned by the people of Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica, and headquartered in the latter, the carrier has an operational base in Jamaica.

Caribbean Airlines employs more than 1,600 people.

The airline is a member of the International Air Transport Association and is recognised as an IATA Operational Safety Audit qualified airline.

Earlier this year, Caribbean Airlines was recognised as the Caribbean’s Leading Airline Brand by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Take a look below as Breaking Travel News speaks to Lisa Morales, head of sales for Caribbean Airlines, as she tells us about the importance of winning at the World Travel Awards:

