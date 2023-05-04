New Holiday Inn-Staybridge Suites Hotel Takes Off Near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, today announced the opening of a new dual-branded Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites property in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Ill.

Located within five miles of its namesake, Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites O’Hare Airport offers flexible, modern and comfortable accommodations for travelers passing through the Windy City and for those enjoying a longer stay.

Featuring 284 rooms (139 Holiday Inn, 145 Staybridge Suites) on nine floors, the hotel offers guests a broader choice while bringing together unique elements of each brand. The Holiday Inn portion of the property is the first in the Americas to feature its refreshed and modernized H5 guest room design concepts, while the adjoining Staybridge Suites section maintains its signature spacious, feel-at-home suites and weekly “The Social” public area happy hour gatherings.

All guests additionally can enjoy access to shared common areas and amenities, such as the indoor pool, fitness center, and outdoor patio and grills. Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites O’Hare Airport further invites gathering and celebration in its more than 9,000 square feet of meeting and event space and offers locally sourced Midwestern classics at the Land & Lake Restaurant.

Beyond serving as a convenient haven for fliers and visitors to the nearby Allstate Arena, Rosemont Theatre, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center and Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District, Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites O’Hare Airport also represents the latest addition to IHG’s growing dual-branded hotel portfolio and follows the recent opening of a voco hotels and Holiday Inn property in Chicago’s Downtown Wolf Point area.

Kevin Schramm, SVP, Mainstream – U.S. and Canada for IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “In recent years, we’ve seen greater interest in dual-branded properties among owners seeking more efficient and cost-conscious ways to streamline operations while introducing guests to a broader range of brands and offerings. Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites O’Hare Airport exemplifies our ongoing efforts to develop new and flexible designs that bring the best and most in-demand elements of our complementary brands together, all while extending our reach in a fantastic market like Chicago.”

Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites O’Hare Airport operates under the ownership of Gateway Investment Partners and management of Hostmark Hospitality Group, a Schaumburg, Ill.-based hospitality company with 32 managed limited- and full-service properties across the U.S. and Egypt. Hostmark Hospitality Group’s engagement with IHG now includes four owned and seven managed hotels, including oversight of the voco Chicago Downtown and Holiday Inn Chicago Downtown - Wolf Point dual-branded property.

One of the most recognized and trusted travel brands in the world, Holiday Inn drives meaningful connections through a warm, welcome and consistent experience. The O’Hare Airport property joins an Americas portfolio that includes nearly 800* open or in pipeline Holiday Inn hotels.

As IHG’s upscale extended stay brand, Staybridge Suites offers studio and one-bedroom suites equipped with full kitchens and dedicated living and sleeping zones that enable multi-night travelers to seamlessly transition between productivity and relaxation. Staybridge Suites O’Hare Airport adds to a growing Americas reach of more than 400* hotels open or in pipeline.

For further information or to book, visit www.holidayinn.com or www.staybridgesuites.com, or use the new IHG One Rewards mobile app.